Australian cricket team batter David Warner ended his Test career with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the third Test match in Sydney to complete a sensational whitewash in the three-match series. Warner announced ahead of the series that this will be his last in Test cricket and he ended up scoring a half-century in his final innings. While Warner received a lot of praise and tributes following his final Test match, a cryptic post by former Australia teammate Damien Martyn has gone viral on social media. "#thankgoditsallover," Martyn wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While the former Australian cricket team batter did not explain the context of his social media post, fans connected it to Warner's retirement and some of them were not happy.

Warner went out the way he began with a rumbustious innings to guide Australia to an eight-wicket victory and 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday.

Playing in his 112th and final Test, Warner was dismissed for 57 -- just 11 runs from finishing off the job -- and left the Sydney Cricket Ground arena before an adoring home crowd.

Marnus Labuschagne with his 19th Test half-century on 62 and Steve Smith on four were there at the end as the Australians eased to the 130-run target for the loss of just two wickets.

"We are in the entertainment business, happy to come out here and showcase what I try to do all the time," said the 37-year-old Warner, who made his Test debut in 2011 and will go down as one of the finest openers in cricket.

"I started with Twenty20, tried to come here and emulate that, tried to play my shots and managed to get a win on the board."

Asked how he wished to be remembered, Warner added: "Exciting, entertaining and, I hope, I put a smile on everyone's face the way I played."

It was something of an anti-climax when Warner, known as "The Bull", was out -- losing a review for lbw to spinner Sajid Khan.

Warner was congratulated by the Pakistan players, who had given him a guard of honour as he came out for his final innings, before he waved his bat acknowledging the cheering crowd as he left the SCG for the last time.

It was a typically aggressive innings from Warner coming off 75 balls with seven fours, replete with crashing drives and audacious reverse sweeps.

Warner scored 8,786 Test runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries.

