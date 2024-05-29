Pakistan batter Fakhan Zaman has thrown his weight behind young keeper Azam Khan amid criticism over his selection in the team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas. Fakhar lashed out at a journalist after he questioned if Azam has been selected in the team due to "sifarish" (recommendations). The 25-year-old has been a performer in T20 leagues across the globe. However, runs have been hard to come by whenever Azam has put on the Pakistan jersey. In matches for Pakistan, he has scored just 88 runs at a poor average of 11.

However, Fakhar defended Azam and suggested that the youngster has been picked by the selectors on the basis of his past performances.

A journalist had asked him whether other players should have been in the team ahead of 'un-fit' Azam.

"If you make a team then don't pick him. The team is picked by Gary Kirsten and Babar Azam. What you said is disrespectful towards a player. You've to see how he managed to find a spot for himself in the team. He has been selected due to his performances in the CPL." Fakhar said during a press conference.

Fakhar urged the journalists to do some research instead of making such lame remarks.

"Please do some research on how a player like Azam Khan fought his way into the playing XI. Even I can say that you came here by recommendation. So, do some research before coming to the press conference." he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup began on a disappointing note as they lost against England in the second T20I of the four-match series in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Asked to bat first, England posted a total of 183/7 in 20 overs with skipper Jos Buttler leading from the front, with his knock of 84.

Later, the hosts restricted Pakistan to 160 after Reece Topley registered a three-wicket haul. With this win, England took 1-0 lead in the four-match series as the first match got washed out due to rain.

The last two matches of the series will be played on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.