Match No- 31 of the ongoing Big Bash League between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat turned out to be a high-scoring encounter. Playing in Adelaide on Saturday, the Strikers registered a massive 56-run victory as they posted 251/5 in 20 overs, after being asked to bat first. In return, the Heat put up a good fight but gout bundled out for 195. For Strikers, Matthew Short was the star performer with his 109-run knock. However, a moment from Strikers' bowler Liam Haskett became the highlight of the day.

During the 4th over of the Heat's chase, Nathan McSweeney hammered a pull shot over the deep square leg off Liam Haskett. The ball simply went for a six but in the crowd, it was caught by Haskett's father. He then grabbed the ball and threw it back on the ground.

No way!



Liam Haskett got hit for six by Nathan McSweeney. The guy in the crowd that caught the catch?



His DAD #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/qyVVGXNGxt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, who was commentating during the match with Michael Vaughan and Michael Hussey, was also taken aback by the sheer co-incidence.

Talking about the match, the Strikers posted a whopping total of 251/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. For Strikers, Matthew Short scored 109 off 54 balls while Chris Lynn and Alex Ross scored 47 and 44 runs respectively.

For the Heat, Matthew Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson took three and two wickets respectively.

Later in the chase, the Heat kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for 195. Nathan McSweeney was the star batter as he scored 43 off 23 balls.

Apart from McSweeney, Matt Renshaw 34 off 16 balls while Spencer Johnson scored 27 off 13 balls.

For the Strikers, D Arcy Short was the pick among the bowlers as he registered a four-wicket haul. Liam Haskett and Lloyd Pope also took wickets each while Jordan Buckingham scalped one wicket.

The Strikers will now be squaring off against Sydney Sixers for their next Big Bash League match on Wednesday in Adelaide. On the other hand, the Heat will be taking on Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.