Nepal, on Friday, qualified for the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at in Kathmandu. Thousands of fans gathered inside the Mulpani Cricket Stadium in the country's capital to witness Nepal's eight-wicket win over UAE in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. The T20 World Cup will be played next year in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). With limited seats inside the Mulpani Cricket Stadium, which has a capacity of 13,000, some fans climbed hills and rooftops to witness the action, while others supported the team by watching the game from their houses.

After opting to bat first, UAE, despite wicket-keeper batter Vriitya Aravind's 64, posted a below-par total of 134/9 in 20 overs.

For the pick of the bowlers, Kushal Malla took three wickets while Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed a couple for Nepal

In reply, Sheikh and captain Rohit Paudel stitched an unbeaten partnership of 68 to guide Nepal to a comprehensive win.

Sheikh top-scored with 52-ball 64 while Paudel was unbeaten on 34 off just 20 balls.

The passion for cricket in Nepal is pure madness!



Nepal's cricket team is among the luckiest globally, having such a loyal and devoted fan base!



Nepal will now take on Oman in the final of the tournament on Sunday, November 5.