Watch: England's Bizarre Review Against New Zealand Leaves Social Media In Splits
England's bizarre review went viral on social media following their win over New Zealand in the first T20I match.
England defeated New Zealand comfortably in the first T20I match of their four-match series but a bizarre review by skipper Jos Buttler became a major source of discussion between fans on social media. Glenn Phillips played a forward defence off the bowling of Liam Livingstone and both the bowler and wicket-keeper Buttler went up in appeal. While the umpire was not convinced at all, Buttler decided to take a review and the replays showed that the ball hit the middle of the bat.
Debutant Brydon Carse took three wickets to set up a seven-wicket win over New Zealand.
The 28-year-old South Africa-born paceman, in for the injured John Turner, returned fine figures of 3-23 from his maximum four overs as New Zealand were held to a modest 139-9.
Left-arm quick Luke Wood also took three wickets, following an expensive first over of the match that saw him hit for three sixes, on his way to 3-37.
What are your thoughts on this review? 🫣#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Wt1ZWU8oQt— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 31, 2023
Carse, playing at his home Durham ground, told Sky Sports: "It was obviously a great start to my T20 career. It was awesome to play in front of a home crowd at Durham and put in a good performance for the team.
Jos Buttler is closest to the batter and still he went for the review— Saurabh (@that_cric8guy) August 31, 2023
"I tried to stick to my strengths, hitting the top of the stumps."
I think they only did it for a laugh!— Elliott Taylforth (@elliottrib) August 30, 2023
Twenty20 world champions England made light of the chase, finishing on 143-3 with six overs to spare, as they went 1-0 up in a four-match series.
(With AFP inputs)