England vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd Test Day 1: England take on West Indies in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, hoping to pull off a series sweep. The hosts lead the series 2-0 after comprehensive wins at Lord's, London and Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England will be keen to complete the whitewash and improve their standing in the World Test Championship table. The Ben Stokes-led side named an unchanged side for the contest. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to play for pride. (Live Scorecard)