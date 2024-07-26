Story ProgressBack to home
England vs West Indies Live Score 3rd Test Day 1 Updates
England vs West Indies Live Updates 3rd Test Day 1: England take on West Indies in the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, hoping to pull off a series sweep. The hosts lead the series 2-0 after comprehensive wins at Lord's, London and Trent Bridge, Nottingham. England will be keen to complete the whitewash and improve their standing in the World Test Championship table. The Ben Stokes-led side named an unchanged side for the contest. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to play for pride. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2024, Jul 26, 2024
Day 1 | Morning Session
ENG
WI
76/1 (22.1)
Edgbaston, Birmingham
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.43
Batsman
Kraigg Brathwaite
50* (71)
Kirk Mckenzie
0 (1)
Bowler
Gus Atkinson
24/1 (7)
Mark Wood
14/0 (4.1)
ENG vs WI, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates
No run.
No run.
BEATEN! Fuller one and just around off, gets it to shape away, Kraigg Brathwaite tentatively has a poke at it but misses as the ball zips past the outside edge.
On a length and outside off, angling away, Kirk Mckenzie leaves it alone.
Kirk Mckenzie is the new batter in at number 3 for West Indies.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! It is that man, Gus Atkinson again! England finally gets the first breakthrough. This one is on a hard length and in the corridor of uncertainty, shapes away a shy bit, Mikyle Louis once again stays in his crease and tries to play at it away from his body with his feet going nowhere, this time the ball catches the outside edge and Jamie Smith makes no mistake. Louis goes back after a gritty knock here.
Full again, on middle this time, jags back in sharply, Mikyle Louis has no room to play with it and flicks it onto his pads as the ball rolls away to deep square leg. Two runs taken.
Goes fuller now, outside off, gets it to shape in, Mikyle Louis lets it go to the keeper.
Bangs this one hard into the pitch, on off, Mikyle Louis dabs it towards point.
BEATEN! Back of a length and just around off, nips away, Mikyle Louis tries to push at it, but only with his hands and without much footwork, gets beaten on the outside edge.
Short of a length and on middle, Mikyle Louis stays back and punches it wide of mid on, Wood dives to his left to make a good stop. They cross.
Goes full again and on off, Mikyle Louis takes a half-stride out and taps it to short covers.
Pitched up and well outside off, Mikyle Louis is happy to let it go.
Good length and in that channel outside off, shapes away, Mikyle Louis covers his stumps and leaves it alone.
FIFTY FOR BRATHWAITE! A captain's knock and he has finally converted one of his 40's to a half-century. On a length and around leg, Kraigg Brathwaite clips it through backward square leg for a single.
FOUR! Oh..just wide! Fuller and outside off from the English skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite throws his hands at it again, slices it uppishly and it just goes past Ollie Pope's dive at point and runs away to the fence for a boundary.
Hard length from Gus Atkinson, on middle, Kraigg Brathwaite moves across and swipes it away towards deep square leg for one.
Back of a length and around off, Kraigg Brathwaite guides it away, does not time it that well but gets it past point for a brace.
On a length and on middle, Mikyle Louis clips it through square leg for a single.
Good take! Short of a length and angling down the leg side, takes off after hitting the deck, Mikyle Louis fails to glance it away, Jamie Smith moves to his left and grabs it with his outstretched left hand.