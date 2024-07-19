Story ProgressBack to home
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: West Indies Bat After England Score 416
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE: West Indies will come out to bat after England scored 416 thanks to Ollie Pope's hundred on Day 1.
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: West Indies will start Day 2 off with the bat, after bowling out England for 416 on Day 1. Carrying on from their big win in the first Test, England scored at a fast pace, helped by Ollie Pope's magnificent 121 and fifties by Ben Duckett and captain Ben Stokes. West Indies will be aiming for a marked improvement from the first Test, having been bowled out for under 200 in both innings. With James Anderson bowing out, they will face a red-hot Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from Day 2 of England vs West Indies 2nd Test from Trent Bridge:
2nd Test, Richards-Botham Trophy, 2024, Jul 18, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
ENG
416 (88.3)
WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.70
Batsman
Bowler
