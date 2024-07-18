England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday. With sunny blue skies overhead, conditions appeared ideal for batting on a lightly-grassed pitch. But Brathwaite's decision was understandable given his side had been bowled out for just 121 and 136 during an innings and 114-run defeat by England in the first Test at Lord's last week. Both sides had already named their teams before the toss, with England recalling fast bowler Mark Wood after veteran seamer James Anderson retired from international duty. But the West Indies, who had planned to be unchanged, were forced to make a late alteration when spinner Gudakesh Motie woke up with 'flu on the morning of the game and dropped out. (Live Scorecard)
It will be Jayden Seales to bowl from the other end.
Goes full this time does Joseph, on the sixth stump line, Joe Root gets on the front foot and defends it right under his eyeline.
In the channel on off, on a back of a length, left alone by Root.
Good effort! At 136 kph, fuller in length, attacking the stumps, Ollie Pope stays balanced and clips it firmly towards mid-wicket where Kirk Mckenzie is in close. Mckenzie dives to his left and gets his hand to it to save at least a couple of runs for his side. The batters cross as the ball gets parried off Mckenzie's hands towards mid on.
On the off pole line, on a length, Ollie Pope is unable to transfer his weight on the front foot to get the drive away and pats it to mid off.
Much fuller and slanting in, on off, Ollie Pope looks to play it with a straight bat but plays it a bit early and mistimes the shot past the bowler
Starts from over the wicket and goes wide of the crease straight away. Serves it on a back of a length, outside off, Ollie Pope hangs back and extends his hands to dab it to point.
We are back with action heading into the second session! The two umpires are out in the middle and the West Indies are spreading out to take the field. Ollie Pope and Joe Root stride out to resume their stay at the crease. It will be Shamar Joseph to start this session with the ball in hand. Away we go...
... DAY 1, SESSION 2 ...
Had Alick Athanaze held onto Pope's catch at the stroke of Lunch, it would've been a perfect comeback from West Indies after a stellar England show. Nevertheless, the West Indies bowlers will need to regroup and devise new strategies to exert pressure on this potent English batting lineup, especially with the wicket looking to be a belter to bat on. The first session saw an intriguing unfold of events, and the enticing second session will resume in about 40 minutes, at precisely 6.10 pm IST (12.40 pm GMT). Be sure to join us back for all the action!
West Indies, having won the toss and opted to bowl, came out with fiery intent. Alzarri Joseph knocked out Zak Crawley in the very first over. However, the momentum swiftly shifted as Jayden Seales conceded 19 runs in the second over, igniting an onslaught that left the bowlers scrambling for answers. The Drinks break provided a brief respite, allowing Shamar Joseph and spinner Kevin Sinclair to step in and stem the flow of runs. This tighter bowling eventually resulted in a crucial wicket, with Shamar Joseph dismissing the dangerous Ben Duckett, slightly restoring balance to the game.
SESSION SUMMARY - 134 Runs, 26 Overs, 2 Wickets. It has been an entertaining first session as England head into Lunch as the happier side. Despite an early setback with Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett stepped up and altered the course with a flurry of boundaries. It put the West Indies bowlers under pressure that both Duckett and Ollie Pope eagerly capitalized on, with Duckett taking the lead as the aggressor. The much-debated 'Bazball' approach, previously questioned by many, came roaring back to life, with the scorecard at the first half of the session reflecting England's aggressive and positive intent. However, the run rate slowed towards the second half of the session with the wicket of Duckett. Joe Root then joined Pope and saw through the session without any further casualties. At 134/2, England will be pleased with their position and look to build a substantial first innings total, which seems right on the cards.
A bit fuller, on off and the ball stays a bit low, Joe Root stays low with the bounce and keeps it out with a straight bat. That will be LUNCH on DAY 1!
DROPPED! Alick Athanaze puts it down! Jayden Seales keeps it just outside off, on a back of a length, Ollie Pope hangs back in his crease and tries to cut it hard. The ball angles in to cramp Pope for room and there is a bit of extra bounce as well. Pope fails to control his shot and it goes straight to gully where Alick Athanaze is in really tight. The ball comes at waist height to Athanaze who gets his hands to it but fails to cling on. Lunch would have tasted sweeter for West Indies had that been taken. A single is definitely taken though. Remember the score - POPE DROPPED ON 46.
At 135 kph, on a hard length, on off, Ollie Pope gets right behind the line of the ball and blocks it out.
Tailing in a touch, on off, on a length, Ollie Pope shapes up for the drive but the ball nips back in, resulting in Pope getting it off the inner half of the bat and it goes back to the bowler.
Angling in, on off, fuller in length, Ollie Pope looks to drive it past mid off but his head falls over a bit on the off side and he miscues his shot to mid on.
Serves it on a back of a length, a hint of away movement, on off, Ollie Pope stays back and pushes it to cover.
This is on a hard length, over off, Joe Root gets on his toes and defends it on the off side. Last over before Lunch coming up.
Lands it on a fullish length, at the toes, Joe Root flicks it to the left of square leg for a couple of runs.