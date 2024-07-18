England vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against England at Trent Bridge on Thursday. With sunny blue skies overhead, conditions appeared ideal for batting on a lightly-grassed pitch. But Brathwaite's decision was understandable given his side had been bowled out for just 121 and 136 during an innings and 114-run defeat by England in the first Test at Lord's last week. Both sides had already named their teams before the toss, with England recalling fast bowler Mark Wood after veteran seamer James Anderson retired from international duty. But the West Indies, who had planned to be unchanged, were forced to make a late alteration when spinner Gudakesh Motie woke up with 'flu on the morning of the game and dropped out. (Live Scorecard)