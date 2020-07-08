England and West Indies will step out to the Ageas Bowl in Southampton to mark a massive moment, as international cricket resumes after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both teams have quarantined for three weeks and had some intra-squad friendlies to warm up for the match, but some rustiness may be expected as the two teams take each other on in the first of three Tests. All-rounder Ben Stokes will lead England in the absence of Joe Root, who is on a leave of absence to attend the birth of his second child. England have dropped Johnny Bairstow and Moeen Ali from the squad, and will have to make a tough decision to pick two between Stuart Broad, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer as their two pacers to complement the veteran Jimmy Anderson.

Live Updates Between England Vs West Indies 1st Test, straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton