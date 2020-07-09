England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rory Burns Completes 1000 Test Runs As England Build
ENG vs WI Live Cricket Updates: England were 35 for one after bad light and rain stopped play in Southampton on Wednesday.
England were 35 for one after bad light and rain forced the officials to call off the opening day of the first Test after just 17.4 overs were bowled. Shanon Gabriel struck early as he sent back Dom Sibley for nought in the second over. On a stop-start day, Rory Burns and Joe Denly stood their ground and saw the day for the hosts. Before the start of the game, both teams and officials supported the global campaign against racial injustice and took a knee. The weather predictions for the early part of Day 2 indicates that we should get some live action without any interruption. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live score updates between England Vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 straight from the Ageas Bowl Stadium, Southampton.
1st Test, The Wisden Trophy, 2020, Jul 08, 2020
- 15:38 (IST)FOUR!Rory Burns welcomes Shannon Gabriel with a boundary, his fourth in the match. England are 40/1 in 19.1 overs.
- 15:35 (IST)Landmark for Rory BurnsRory Burns completes 1000 Test runs with a quick single off the last ball of the 19th over by Jason Holder.
- 15:31 (IST)First ballAlzarri Joseph bowls the first ball of the day, which is easily clipped by the batsman to the mid wicket.
- 15:15 (IST)Start at 3:30Unlike Day 1, we are set for a scheduled 3:30 start today in Southampton.
- 14:59 (IST)Weather update!The weather in Southampton is expected to remain overcast but rain is unlikely to affect the live action.
- 14:55 (IST)Rain played spoilsport on Day 1!Rain affected the proceeding for the major part of the opening day of the first international cricket match since the coronavirus pandemic.
- 14:51 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test between England and the West Indies.
21.61Shannon Gabriel to
Good length on middle, Burns looks to defend but gets squared up. The ball takes the outside edge and goes through the cover region for a single.
21.50Shannon Gabriel to
Fullish delivery on middle, Burns plays it back to the bowler.
21.40Shannon Gabriel to
Length ball on middle, Burns attempts to defend the ball from within the crease but he misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
21.32Shannon Gabriel to
Good length ball on middle, Burns looks to flick but it takes the inside edge and it goes towards the deep square leg region. A couple taken.
21.20Shannon Gabriel to
Good length ball outside off, Burns watches it and then decides to leave it alone.
21.10Shannon Gabriel to
Good length ball on off, Burns goes on his front foot and pushes this to mid off.
20.60Jason Holder to Joe Denly
Back of a length delivery on middle, Denly defends it solidly off the back foot.
20.50Jason Holder to Joe Denly
Outside off, Denly makes another leave.
20.40Jason Holder to Joe Denly
Another length ball outside off, Denly lets the ball go to the keeper.
20.30Jason Holder to Joe Denly
Fullish delivery outside the off stump line, Denly shoulders arms to it.