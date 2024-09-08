England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and the in-form Kamindu Mendis frustrated England with an unbroken century partnership on the second day of the third Test at the Oval on Saturday. The tourists collapsed to 93-5 before tea, but had recovered to 211-5 when bad light forced an early close. That left Sri Lanka 114 runs adrift of an England first-innings total of 325 built on Ollie Pope's 154 -- his first century as England captain. De Silva was 64 not out and left-handed batsman Kamindu Mendis, again down the order at number seven, 54 not out in an undefeated stand of 118 as Sri Lanka looked to salvage some pride at 2-0 behind in a three-match series. (Live Scorecard)