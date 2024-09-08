Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and the in-form Kamindu Mendis frustrated England with an unbroken century partnership on the second day of the third Test.
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva and the in-form Kamindu Mendis frustrated England with an unbroken century partnership on the second day of the third Test at the Oval on Saturday. The tourists collapsed to 93-5 before tea, but had recovered to 211-5 when bad light forced an early close. That left Sri Lanka 114 runs adrift of an England first-innings total of 325 built on Ollie Pope's 154 -- his first century as England captain. De Silva was 64 not out and left-handed batsman Kamindu Mendis, again down the order at number seven, 54 not out in an undefeated stand of 118 as Sri Lanka looked to salvage some pride at 2-0 behind in a three-match series. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Sep 06, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
ENG
325
SL
211/5 (45.0)
Kennington Oval, London
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.69
Batsman
Dhananjaya de Silva
64 (106)
Kamindu Mendis
54* (70)
Bowler
Shoaib Bashir
29/0 (9)
Joe Root
11/0 (2)
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 Live
Right then, that is it from Day 2. Sri Lanka, in what could have been a dire situation have turned it into a competitive one with a solid counterpunch. But the challenging part for them is to negotiate the early hour of play coming into Day 3. With the pitch's further wear and tear, the 'Moving Day' will be very crucial from both teams' perspectives. England's aim would be to take advantage of an early morning swing and snag early wickets and prevent the opposition from taking the lead. With that said, the first ball of Day 3 will be bowled on Sunday, 8th September at 10 am GMT. Till then, cheers!
So, who takes the honors for day two? It's a close call, but Sri Lanka might have a slight edge - not in the match wholly though as they still trail by 114 runs. England certainly had their moments, bowling well and taking five quick wickets at one point. However, the islanders managed to bundle out the hosts in the morning session and then showed impressive resilience to see out the day with the bat.
They had a bit of help from the pitch too, with the rough patches at both ends giving them something to aim at. Bashir nearly struck gold by playing a bit of cat and mouse with de Silva. He kept probing away, testing DDS's patience. Just when Bashir thought he'd struck, Hull went and put down a sitter. As overs progressed, the two Sri Lankans got more accommodated to the conditions and were cruising together nicely. Both effectively notched up their respective fifties and also constructed a solid 118-run partnership before bad light stopped play. England might be thinking that they could have exploited the conditions better given the wear and tear of the pitch.
In dire need of runs with half of the side in the dressing room, the skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and the southpaw Kamindu Mendis formed a resilient partnership for the 6th wicket. By the time the umpires called for Tea, de Silva and Mendis had not only steadied the innings but given their side a glimmer of hope. Cut to the final session, the light had gone a bit dodgy - not exactly ideal for the quicks to be steaming in. So, England had to switch things up and give spin a whirl for the first time. Bashir and Lawrence were given the nod and started in tandem. Root too, joined them and rolled his arm sooner.
The second session began with the Sri Lankan openers negotiating the English pace attack. They were motoring along well but a miscommunication in the middle saw Karunaratne cost dearly. But despite an early couple of blows, Sri Lanka played with freedom for the first hour or so, likewise their counterparts. Nissanka was the star of the show for the islanders, scoring at a rate that would've made T20 batters proud. The only problem was, he kept running out of partners. In the end, his own aggression proved his undoing. Once Nissanka fell, it was like someone had pulled the plug. The English pacers suddenly found their mojo, hitting those perfect troubling lengths.
Credit where it's due, The Sri Lankan attack, sharper than yesterday, had to grind for that first breakthrough. Cricket being cricket, there were a few near misses, some umpire's calls, and even a dropped catch to keep things interesting. But once Brook fell, the floodgates opened. England's batting order crumbled like a house of cards - six wickets tumbled for a paltry 35 runs in just about 10 overs. The Sri Lankan pacers did an excellent job and probed the opposition batters on tight lines and lengths constantly. Apart from Pope, who also mounted the quickest 150 at The Oval, the rest of the lineup looked rusty and uncomfortable.
Well, since we won't have any further play, let's recap what happened on Day 2. It kicked off under the same moody skies over London. The Sri Lankan bowlers decided to mix things up, pitching it up a bit more to get the ball swinging - a change from yesterday's good length fest. The ball was dancing around, kissing edges and giving the English batters a proper workout initially. Pope and Brook weren't about to roll over, though. They tried to knock the Sri Lankan bowlers off their rhythm and negate the movement. Brook, bless him, looked a bit rusty and impatient, all eager to get going but not quite finding his groove and perished sooner.
UPDATE - 5.05 pm GMT - Well, folks! This was bound to happen. With lights clearly not expected to get any better coupled with dark skies, Stumps have been officially called on Day 2.
Uh, oh! The two umpires come together to have a chat. The light meter comes out again and this time, the umpires think that the artificial light has taken over the natural light. The conditions have gotten really dark overhead, meaning it is not safe to continue. The players are requested to walk off the field and The Oval echoes with the boos from the spectators. The umpires though are still on the ground and have a detailed discussion with the reserve umpire. But for now, the play has been halted due to BAD LIGHT. Also, the news from the middle is that if play cannot be resumed by 5.30 pm GMT, it will officially be Stumps on Day 2.
Slower through the air, shortish and on off, turns away, Kamindu Mendis opens the bat face and steers it towards short third for a single.
Attacks the stumps, quicker and full as well, Kamindu Mendis prods forward and fends it away.
Floated, full and around off, turns away, Kamindu Mendis lets it go.
Flatter, full and on leg, Kamindu Mendis clips it away wide of deep square leg for a brace.
Fires in a yorker, on middle, Kamindu Mendis digs it out on the pitch.
Shorter in length and on off, Kamindu Mendis stays back and blocks it out.
Ollie Pope is having a chat with the vice-captain, Harry Brook. However, we are still going to continue.
FOUR! DDS takes the aerial route and gets the reward! Joe Root offers too much flight on it and serves a juicy half volley on the middle and leg, Dhananjaya de Silva waits for the ball to arrive and swings across the line to access the vacant deep square leg region, hits it uppishly over the square leg region and gets a boundary.
Short and outside leg, Dhananjaya de Silva goes deep in the crease. The ball flies off the thigh pad away from leg slip.
Pitches a long way outside leg does Root, turns away sharply. DDS leaves and a good take from Smith down the leg side