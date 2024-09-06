Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 1: Live Cricket Score And Updates
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 1: England lead the 3-match series 2-0.
England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 1: With a 2-0 lead, hosts England would hope to complete a 3-0 sweep as they take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the 3-Test series. It has been a flawless series for England, especially considering the fresh faces that have were drafted into the team. While Joe Root has been the marquee star of the series, the likes of Jamie Smith, Matthew Potts, and Gus Atkinson have done really well. For Sri Lanka, a trend-breaking performance is the need of the hour. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 1:
England have once again demonstrated their dominance at home, cruising to another series victory that has propelled them to fifth in the World Test Championship standings. But if they are to reach the final, they need to maintain this winning momentum. The series scoreline reads 2-0, but Sri Lanka hasn't gone down without a fight, making the hosts work hard for their wins. In the absence of Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope has taken the reins and led the side admirably, though his decision-making with DRS has been questionable. He'll be eager to contribute more with the bat and finish the series with a clean sweep. However, it's Joe Root who has stolen the show, breaking records left and right. With his back-to-back centuries in the last Test, Root now holds the record for the most hundreds by an English player in Test cricket, surpassing Alastair Cook’s tally of 33. He's not just eyeing more records, but is also emerging as a serious contender to challenge Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time run-scoring record in this format. While Root has been exceptional, the rest of the English batting lineup has struggled to convert their starts into big scores. The likes of Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and promising youngster Jamie Smith who already has one century in this series will be keen to make their mark in the final Test. On the bowling front, Gus Atkinson had a dream game at Lord’s, notching up his maiden Test century and following it with a five-wicket haul. Olly Stone, making his comeback after nearly three years, impressed as well and retains his spot. Chris Woakes continues to solidify his reputation as England’s most consistent bowler, while Shoaib Bashir has done an admirable job as the primary spinner, with Root stepping in when needed. England has made one change for the final Test, with 20-year-old left-arm pacer Josh Hull set to make his debut, replacing Matthew Potts. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shown glimpses of promise but have failed to capitalize on key moments. Their batting has been a major concern, especially in challenging English conditions. The opening pair has struggled, failing to post even a 20-run partnership in the series. Dimuth Karunaratne’s experience has yielded only one half-century, and the middle order, led by Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, has been inconsistent. A bright spot has been Kamindu Mendis, who has impressed since his debut, scoring a century in the first Test and a fighting half-century in the second. He looks like a future star for Sri Lanka. In the bowling department, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando have shown their ability to exploit the conditions, while Milan Rathnayake has been promising with both ball and bat. Prabath Jayasuriya, though experienced, has struggled, as spinners often do in England. Sri Lanka may consider bringing Kusal Mendis back to stabilize the top order as they desperately seek to avoid a whitewash and finish the series on a high. As we head to The Oval for the final chapter, the question looms: Can England complete the sweep, or will Sri Lanka muster one last stand? One thing’s for sure - the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to this hard-fought series.