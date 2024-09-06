England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 1: With a 2-0 lead, hosts England would hope to complete a 3-0 sweep as they take on Sri Lanka in the final match of the 3-Test series. It has been a flawless series for England, especially considering the fresh faces that have were drafted into the team. While Joe Root has been the marquee star of the series, the likes of Jamie Smith, Matthew Potts, and Gus Atkinson have done really well. For Sri Lanka, a trend-breaking performance is the need of the hour. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 1: