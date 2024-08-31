Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: England will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at 25/1. Currently, Ben Duckett (15*) and Ollie Pope (2*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Friday, Gus Atkinson scored a dashing maiden century before England strengthened their grip on the second Test. The fast bowler's sparkling 118 helped England to 427 all out in their first innings after Joe Root's masterful 143 on Thursday equalled the England record of 33 Test hundreds held by Alastair Cook. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Aug 29, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
ENG
427&82/3 (21.3)
SL
196
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.81
Batsman
Joe Root
20 (30)
Harry Brook
9* (11)
Bowler
Asitha Fernando
18/1 (6)
Prabath Jayasuriya
21/0 (3.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
ENG vs SL, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates
Six!
2 runs.
Tossed up fuller, on middle. Harry Brook comes down the track and yorks himself out. He ends up gaming it safely outside off.
Fullish and angling it in. Joe Root goes deep into the crease and nudges it towards vacant square leg for a single.
Flatter and fuller, on middle. Harry Brook lunges and eases it towards long on for a comfortable single.
Dugs short delivery to end the over, around the shoulder of the batter. Harry Brook pulls it gently and keeps it low towards deep fine leg for a single.
Back of length, but sprays it down the leg. Harry Brook makes a leave.
Fires another bouncer, challenging the batter to take on it. Joe Root goes for pull, not for the first time in this over, and pulls it a bit late towards the right of deep fine leg for a single.
Another bumper, but this one sails over the helmet of the batter. Joe Root offers nothing to it.
Yet again! Shotish on middle and leg. Joe Root pulls it low and towards the square leg fielder.
Bangs a short one, on middle and leg. Joe Root pulls it towards deep square fielder for no runs.
Fullish and wider outside off. Joe Root drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Fullish and just outside off. Joe Root eases it outside off.
Pitches it up, on middle. Harry Brook tucks it towards mid on for a single.
FOUR! TOP SHOT! Tossed up, fuller and wide outside off. Harry Brook comes dancing down the track for the second time in this over and drives it beautifully along the green turf towards the wide right of the sweeper cover fielder for four runs.
Pitched up, on middle and leg. Harry Brook nudges it towards the front of mid on fielder and Joe Root already departs from the non-striking end. All thanks to Brook to cancel the single and sent Root back just in time.
Tossed up fuller on middle. Harry Brook comes down the track and looks to drive it towards his off side but closes the willow early and jams it towards mid on.
Hard length and angling into the body of the batter, Harry Brook heaves it away through square leg for one more.
Asitha Fernando bangs in another bouncer with a bit more effort now, on middle, Harry Brook tries to make room just like his skipper, but lets the ball go to the keeper.
Another bumper around the chest height, on middle, Joe Root swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for one.