England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: England will be resuming the Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at 25/1. Currently, Ben Duckett (15*) and Ollie Pope (2*) are standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Friday, Gus Atkinson scored a dashing maiden century before England strengthened their grip on the second Test. The fast bowler's sparkling 118 helped England to 427 all out in their first innings after Joe Root's masterful 143 on Thursday equalled the England record of 33 Test hundreds held by Alastair Cook. (Live Scorecard)