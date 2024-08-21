England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: England are all set to face Sri Lanka in the first Test of the three-match series on Wednesday in Manchester. England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to play no part at all in the three-match contest after tearing his hamstring during the Hundred. England will be playing under the leadership of their vice-captain, Ollie Pope. England announced their team on Monday, with fast bowler Matthew Potts recalled as they opted for a five-man attack.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka can no longer call on star batsmen Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, but their squad does contain experienced performers in Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne. Dhananjaya de Silva's side will, however, be able to turn to another Sri Lanka great in Sanath Jayasuriya, the squad's interim coach.

When will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played on August 21, 2024.

Where will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match be played?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match start?

Advertisement

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will telecasted on Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

The England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)