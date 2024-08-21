England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: England will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the three-match series on Wednesday in Manchester. England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to play no part at all in the three-match contest after tearing his hamstring during the Hundred. England will be playing under the leadership of their vice-captain, Ollie Pope. England announced their team on Monday, with fast bowler Matthew Potts recalled as they opted for a five-man attack. (Live Scorecard)