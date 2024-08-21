Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1: Live Score Updates
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: England will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the three-match series on Wednesday in Manchester.
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: England will be taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the three-match series on Wednesday in Manchester. England star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to play no part at all in the three-match contest after tearing his hamstring during the Hundred. England will be playing under the leadership of their vice-captain, Ollie Pope. England announced their team on Monday, with fast bowler Matthew Potts recalled as they opted for a five-man attack. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in England, 3 Test Series, 2024, Aug 21, 2024
Day 1 | Morning Session
ENG
SL
6/0 (5.2)
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.13
Batsman
Nishan Madushka
4 (15)
Dimuth Karunaratne
2* (17)
Bowler
Chris Woakes
2/0 (3)
Gus Atkinson
4/0 (2.2)
ENG vs SL, 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates
Brings the line closer to off now and bowls it on a good length, Karunaratne shoulders arms as it is angling away.
On a dragged length, pushed well wide of the off stump line, left alone by Karunaratne.
Oh, that's done Karunaratne all ends up! Woakes pushes the ball up on middle and leg, deliberately angling it away from the left-hander, Karunaratne is drawn forward and loses hs balance a bit as the ball squares him up and goes past the off stump.
Back of a length and angling across the left-hander, Dimuth Karunaratne hops back and eases it away to the man just behind point.
Pulls the length back a couple of inches and attacks the off stump, Nishan Madushka gets an inside edge onto the pads as he looks to block and the ball rolls towards point. They pick up a quick single.
Floats the ball up around off stump, shaping away, Nishan Madushka with a solid front-foot block, right off the middle of the bat and the ball goes firmly towards cover.
Pitched up in the channel around off, this one goes straight on with the line and Karunaratne shoulders his arms.
On a hard length around off and middle, this one pitches and nips away prodigiously as Karunaratne makes another comfortable leave.
A good-looking stroke from Dimuth Karunaratne and he's off the mark as well now. Fuller in length and outside off, Karunaratne gets forward well and plays a pleasant drive through covers for a couple of runs.
Nagging length, in and around off stump and just angling across off, Karunaratne leaves it alone.
Pitched up on off again, this time, Nishan Madushka prods halfway and eases it into the gap at covers to pick up an easy single.
Top delivery! Fuller in length and on off stump, just nipped away a touch and Nishan Madushka ends up playing inside the line of this one.
A slight delay in play as Ollie Pope opts for a short leg fielder. Dan Lawrence gets padded up.
Good length again and on middle and leg, tucked away neatly towards square leg by Karunaratne.
Woakes keeps hitting that good length again and again and needs to be a smidge fuller. On middle and this one swings back in quite a far bit, Karunaratne misses the flik and gets hit on the thigh pad.
Hard length in and around the off pole, getting the ball to shape back into the left-hander, Karunaratne is a bit late on it but manages to jam it out on the off side.
Nishan Madushka and Sri Lanka are underway! Just short of a good length and around off stump, Madushka stays put and blocks it down in front of covers with soft hands before picking up a single.
There's that surprise inswinger and Nishan Madushka was late on it. Woakes bowls it with a scrambled seam and pitches it up on off, the ball pitches and slants back in sharply, Madushka is caught on the crease and the ball beats the inside edge to crash into the pads.
On a good length, angled onto the pads and trying to swing it across, Nishan Madushka lets the ball come on and just tucks it towards mid-wicket.
That's loose from Dimuth Karunaratne and England begin with back-to-back maidens. Gus Atkinson bangs the ball in short and wide, angling it away, Karunaratne just throws his arms at it looking to cut but is well beaten.