England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: England and South Africa will be facing each other in the 5th day of the third and final Test of the three-match series, on Monday at Kennington Oval, London. Chasing the target of 130 runs, England are just 33 runs away from victory with Alex Lees (32*) and Zak Crawley (57*), standing unbeaten at the crease. Victory would give England a sixth win in seven Tests since their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of this season. England would also take a 2-1 lead over South Africa in the three-match Test series. (Live Scorecard)

