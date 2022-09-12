Story ProgressBack to home
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: England Need 33 Runs To Seal Victory
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Live Updates: Chasing the target of 130 runs, England are just 33 runs away from victory with Alex Lees (32*) and Zak Crawley (57*), standing unbeaten at the crease.
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Live Updates: England 33 runs away from victory© AFP
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 5 Live Updates: England and South Africa will be facing each other in the 5th day of the third and final Test of the three-match series, on Monday at Kennington Oval, London. Chasing the target of 130 runs, England are just 33 runs away from victory with Alex Lees (32*) and Zak Crawley (57*), standing unbeaten at the crease. Victory would give England a sixth win in seven Tests since their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of this season. England would also take a 2-1 lead over South Africa in the three-match Test series. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates From Day 5 of Third Test between England and South Africa, straight from The Oval, London
3rd Test, Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2022, Sep 08, 2022
Day 5 | Morning Session
ENG
158&108/0 (19.5)
SA
118&169
The Oval, London
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.45
Batsman
Alex Lees
39* (73)
Zak Crawley
60 (49)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
47/0 (9.5)
Marco Jansen
28/0 (6)
No run.
Lees drives this full delivery to backward point as it goes off the outer half.
Good length, on off. Lees stays back and bunts it out to safety.
This is angled into off. Lees gets an inside edge on his pads.
Length and outside off. Crawley lets it go.
LEG BYE! It is full, drifting down leg. Lees looks to flick it away but misses. It goes down to third man off his pads. They cross for a leg bye.
Outside off, left alone.
Fuller, down leg. Lees looks to chase it but misses.
FOUR! Alex Lees is riding on his luck this morning. It is a length ball, outside off, shaping away. Lees gets a thick outside edge on it. It flies over Keegan Petersen at the third slip, although he is a bit late in picking up the ball. It flies over him and races away to the third man fence.
This one is angled into the pads. Lees misses his flick and gets rapped high on his pads.
Marco Jansen (5-0-24-0) to operate from the other end.
Fuller, on off. Zak Crawley defends it out solidly.
Good length, outside off. Crawley looks to chase it but misses.
Length ball, around off. Zak Crawley drives it into covers for two runs now.
EDGED BUT DROPPED! It is a length ball, outside off, shaping away a touch. Lees looks to hit it through the line but only finds a thick outside edge. Kyle Verreynne dives to his left behind the sticks but the ball sneaks through his gloves and the batters cross for a single. This is the second time Alex Lees has been dropped in this innings.
Kagiso Rabada comes 'round the wicket. Fuller and outside off. Lees leans in and drives it through covers. The batters pick two comfortably.
Run straightaway for England and Zak Crawley. It is full, straying on the pads. Zak Crawley flicks it to fine leg and crosses for one.
We are ready for the start of play on Day 5! The umpires are already out in the middle and so are the players of South Africa. Zak Crawley and Alex Lees are the overnight batters for England. It will be Kagiso Rabada to start off proceedings with the ball this morning. Let's play...
South Africa dominated the morning session on Day 4 both with bat and ball and the game was well poised at that moment. The English seamers remained patient and cashed-in in the post-Lunch session when there was some movement on offer. The Proteas ended up setting up a target of just 130 runs and the England openers rose to the occasion. Zak Crawley smacked his first Test fifty of this summer for England, a much-needed knock for him after facing a lot of criticism . They are coming into Day 5 to hunt down just 33 runs with 10 wickets in hand. Shouldn't be long before they seal the series and their summer on a high.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It now time for Day 5 of the third and the final Test match between England and South Africa. We only got 3 days of play as Day 1 got washed out due to rain and Day 2 was called off to pay respect to the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. So, out of the 9 sessions in hand, it looks like we will only require 7 sessions to get a result on our hands. Throughout this Test series we have never played for whole 5 days.