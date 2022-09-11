England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: England Look To Extend Lead
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live: Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson would look to extend England's lead
England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: England will look to extend their lead further when they take the field against South Africa on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at the Oval, London. Ollie Pope top-scored with fine knock of 67 as England managed to take a 34-run lead in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against South Africa at the Kennington Oval. At stumps on Day 3, England were 154 for seven Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson unbeaten on 11 and 8 respectively. Marco Jansen bagged four wickets while Kagiso Rabada picked up two scalps. Earlier, Ollie Robinson took five before Stuart Broad also took four wickets, helping England bowl out South Africa for a paltry total of 118 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test. Robinson returned figures of five for 49 while Broad ended the innings with a four for 41 spell. (LIVE SCORECARD)
All is not lost for South Africa yet but they will need to be on top of their game early on Day 4 and look to keep the English lead to a minimum. Even after that, everything will depend on how their inexperienced batting line-up performs under pressure. A lot to play for and we might just come to know which way this game will eventually go on Day 4 itself. Stick around as we are not far away from the start of the morning session.
Day 3 is known as the moving day of a Test match but given it was the first day of this Test match, it still moved at a brisk pace. A lot of wickets fell, as many as 17 in fact and England ended the day with a small first innings lead. With 7 wickets down, they will look to add as many runs as possible to their 36-run lead and hope that their pacers do the job once again for them.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 4 of the third and final Test between England and South Africa at the Oval in London. Day 3 was the first day on which we had play and with a bit of rain around and bad light stopping play early, about 70 overs were bowled throughout the day which is far less than the allotted 98 overs. There are still a couple of days left in the game and hopefully, we get to witness cricketing action without much interference.
Right then, the Test match is nicely poised after an enthralling Day 3. England do have their noses in front but South Africa have a real shot at redeeming themselves here. The morning session on Day 4 could prove to be really vital. The first session on Day 4 will begin at 3.30 pm IST (10 am GMT) but you can join us in advance for the build-up. Cheers!
England started the day with the ball in hand and Ollie Robinson led from the front with a five-wicket haul to help his side restrict the Proteas to a modest total of 118. Having lost both their openers early, the hosts still had a positive start and then Joe Root and Ollie Pope put on a decent stand. Pope just kept on playing his shots but slowly, he kept running out of partners. Pope finally got out for 67 himself, exposing the tail and now the hosts are in danger of getting bundled out for a total of well under 200 runs.
South Africa might not have had much joy throughout the course of the day but the final session did belong to them. Marco Jansen kept on his impressive work as he added to his wickets tally and then Anrich Nortje got into the act as well. Kagiso Rabada kept on getting a bit of a stick but did pick up a couple of wickets towards the later half of the final session and those strikes have made a big difference. The visitors will now believe that if they get rid of the English tail and keep the lead to around 50 runs, they will be well and truly in this contest.
It is now official, Stumps have been called on Day 3! No play on the first two days of the deciding Test and finally, we get things started directly on Day 3. And, what a day it has been! In total, 17 wickets have fallen in the day with the Proteas getting bundled out and then England managing to avoid the same fate thanks to bad light. England do lead by 36 runs and have a slight edge in the game but a lot will depend on how things pan out early on day 4.
Well, whats happened here? The umpires have a little chat and they are signaling the players to come off. They take a reading that will serve as the benchmark and that is likely the end of play on Day 3. The day isn't over yet and the players can be called back on if the light improves but that seems a bit far-fetched. Stay tuned for further updates.
It is a length ball, around off. Ben Foakes waits for it and dabs it towards fourth slip. It falls short of the man there.
Fuller in length, on off. Ollie Robinson drives it down the ground to long on. The batters take three before the fielder cuts it out.
Outside off, Robinson looks to chase it but misses.
Drinks break! Well, England seemed to be cruising to a big first innings lead when they came back on after the Tea interval. This hasn't been the case though as the South African pacers have made a roaring comeback. Marco Jansen has been excellent and Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have been amongst the wickets as well. England's lead currently stands at 33 runs with 3 wickets left in the bag. It could get really interesting. With that said, Ollie Robinson walks out to bat.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Soft dismissal for Stuart Broad. That was short, and onto the body by Kagiso Rabada. Stuart Broad tries to make room and pull that one but he gets a bottom edge and the ball goes straight to Kyle Verreynne. South Africa are back in the game now.
Length ball, outside off, Foakes looks to chase it but gets beaten for pace this time. England now lead by 33 runs after 33 overs.
Much fuller, outside off. Foakes leans in and drives it to mid off.
A length ball, angled into the right-hander. Foakes gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Anrich Nortje comes 'round the wicket and serves it full, around off. Broad makes a bit room and slashes it through covers. They take one.
This is flicked to square leg for one.
It is a length ball, outside off. This one nips in off the deck. Ben Foakes tries to block it out but does so off the bottom half into the deck. He sees the ball landing besides the leg pole, to be more safe, he ends up kicking it towards fine leg.