England vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: England will look to extend their lead further when they take the field against South Africa on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test at the Oval, London. Ollie Pope top-scored with fine knock of 67 as England managed to take a 34-run lead in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against South Africa at the Kennington Oval. At stumps on Day 3, England were 154 for seven Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson unbeaten on 11 and 8 respectively. Marco Jansen bagged four wickets while Kagiso Rabada picked up two scalps. Earlier, Ollie Robinson took five before Stuart Broad also took four wickets, helping England bowl out South Africa for a paltry total of 118 on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test. Robinson returned figures of five for 49 while Broad ended the innings with a four for 41 spell. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates From Day 4 of Third Test between England and South Africa, straight from The Oval, London