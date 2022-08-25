ENG vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: South Africa's decision to bat in the second Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester has started to look like a poor one as veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson left them three down in the first session itself. Anderson had Sarel Erwee caught behind before Broad got the better of both Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen. After beating England by an innings and 12 runs, South Africa made one change to their side, bringing in spinner Simon Harmer in place of left-arm seamer Marco Jansen. England had announced their team yesterday, with Ollie Robinson replacing Matthew Potts in their only change from the first Test. England will look to put up a better show with the bat, as they were run ragged by the South African bowlers in both innings in the first match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between England and South Africa from Old Trafford in Manchester