England vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Stuart Broad Double-Strike Leaves South Africa Flailing
ENG vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates: Stuart Broad struck twice as South Africa lost three wickets early.
ENG vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: South Africa's decision to bat in the second Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester has started to look like a poor one as veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson left them three down in the first session itself. Anderson had Sarel Erwee caught behind before Broad got the better of both Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen. After beating England by an innings and 12 runs, South Africa made one change to their side, bringing in spinner Simon Harmer in place of left-arm seamer Marco Jansen. England had announced their team yesterday, with Ollie Robinson replacing Matthew Potts in their only change from the first Test. England will look to put up a better show with the bat, as they were run ragged by the South African bowlers in both innings in the first match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
ENG vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Scorecard
No run.
Back of length, on the stump. Rassie van der Dussen flicks it towards the deep mid-wicket region for double.
Pulls his length back a fraction and serves this outside off, Rassie van der Dussen stands tall and leaves this one alone.
James Anderson bowls this full once more, and outside the off stump, Rassie van der Dussen gets across the stumps and defends it back to the bowler.
Goes full this time and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen gets a confident stride forward and pushes the ball to covers.
Back of a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen lets that ball go away.
James Anderson serves this on a good length and gets the ball to shape back in sharply. Hits him high on the pads.
Good length, on the stumps, Aiden Markram wanted to push it on the off side but gets an inside edge on the pads.
Bowls this one slightly full and outside off, Aiden Markram mistimes his shot to short cover.
Good length, on the off stump. Aiden Markram pushes it towards the mid-wicket region and an easy two runs.
Stuart Broad bowls a ripper of a delivery! This one is on a good length and heading for the off pole. The ball straightens after pitching and beats the outside edge of Aiden Markram's bat. There is some late swing after the ball passes the batter and the keeper does not collect this cleanly. Goes to third man for a couple of byes.
Short of length, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it off the back foot towards the point fielder for a double.
Stuart Broad serves this on a bit full and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen pushes this through cover-point and takes a single.
Good length, outside off. Aiden Markram gets an inside edge back on the pads while trying to push this one away towards the off side.
A touch fuller and well outside the off stump, Aiden Markram gets a stride forward and raises his arms to leave the ball alone.
Good length, on the off stump. Aiden Markram defends off the back foot very comfortably.
Goes fuller this time and angles this into the stumps from just outside off. Aiden Markram knocks this towards mid on.
Good length, outside off. Aiden Markram let's that ball go away to Ben Foakes. Easy leave.
James Anderson serves this on a good length and in line with the stumps. Aiden Markram blocks this back down the pitch to the right of the bowler.
James Anderson comes back into the attack.