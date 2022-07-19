England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj has opted to bat against England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. While the match in Durham kicks off the series between the two competitive sides, it will sees Ben Stokes bidding adieu to the ODI format. Stokes, who has made his final appearance in the format with his 105th game, announced about his decision to retire from ODIs on the eye of this match. England would be looking to give a perfect farewell in the ODIs to the star all-rounder with a win over the guests, while South Africa will also be equally eager for an early lead in the three-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts

Here are the Live Score Updates Of England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Straight From Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street