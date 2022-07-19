England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: South Africa Opt To Bat In Ben Stokes' Farewell Game
England vs South Africa, Live: Ben Stokes, who will be playing his last ODI on Tuesday, will be the cynosure of all eyes in the match
England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj has opted to bat against England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. While the match in Durham kicks off the series between the two competitive sides, it will sees Ben Stokes bidding adieu to the ODI format. Stokes, who has made his final appearance in the format with his 105th game, announced about his decision to retire from ODIs on the eye of this match. England would be looking to give a perfect farewell in the ODIs to the star all-rounder with a win over the guests, while South Africa will also be equally eager for an early lead in the three-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts
ENG vs SA 1st ODI Live Score
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Keshav Maharaj. South Africa have elected to BAT first.
The Proteas, on the other hand, would also be itching to get things rolling and start off this tour with a positive result. They are missing their regular skipper Temba Bavuma but have enough quality to put a strong performance here. There is depth in both batting and bowling departments and this series overall is a good opportunity for both these teams to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the World Cup next year. Will we see Ben Stokes unleashing all his might one final time in the ODI format? Or will South Africa spoil the English party? Toss and team news in a bit.