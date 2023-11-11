Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: England Skipper Jos Buttler Wins Toss, Opts To Bat vs Pakistan
ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Score, WC 2023: England will be squaring off against Pakistan in their last ODI World Cup 2023 league match on Saturday in Kolkata.
ENG vs PAK Live Score Updates: England will take on Pakistan© AFP
ENG vs PAK, World Cup Live Updates: England will be squaring off against Pakistan in their last ODI World Cup 2023 league match on Saturday in Kolkata. Nothing less than a miracle will help Pakistan as they face a near-impossible task of making the semifinals by winning an unthinkable margin, while a charged-up England will look to qualify for the Champions Trophy. New Zealand's net run-rate boosting five wicket-win over Sri Lanka has virtually shattered Pakistan's semifinal hopes. The 1992 champions now have to beat England by an improbable margin. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: England vs Pakistan Live Score | ENG vs PAK Live Score, Straight from Kolkata
- 13:33 (IST)ENG vs PAK Live Score: TossEngland skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday in Kolkata.
- 13:13 (IST)ENG vs PAK Live Score: England eye Champions Trophy berthFor defending champions England, the World Cup title defence dream may have been over for quite a sometime now but the Jos Buttler-led side will aim to finish inside top-8 to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy. As things stand, it's a four-way race with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands also in the mix with England.
- 13:09 (IST)ENG vs PAK Live Score: Qualification scenario for PakistanNew Zealand's net run-rate boosting five wicket-win over Sri Lanka has virtually shattered Pakistan's semifinal hopes. The 1992 champions now have to beat England by an improbable margin. New Zealand's NRR is +0.743 while Pakistan's is +0.036, and for the Babar Azam-led side to eclipse the former to qualify as the fourth side, it has to win by around 287 runs batting first. While chasing, Pakistan need to win with 284 balls to spare.
- 13:09 (IST)ENG vs PAK Live Score: Daunting task for PakistanNothing less than a miracle will help Pakistan as they face a near-impossible task of making the semifinals by winning an unthinkable margin, while a charged-up England will look to qualify for the Champions Trophy.
- 12:30 (IST)ENG vs PAK Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan, straight from Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
