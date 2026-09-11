England vs Pakistan 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Pakistan need a Herculean batting effort to avoid defeat against England, heading into Day 3 of the third Test at Edgbaston. Pakistan will resume from 52/2 in their second innings, still trailing the hosts by 268 runs. Shan Masood and Azan Awais are at the crease, with skipper Babar Azam set to follow. On Day 2, England posted a first innings total of 453, taking an inital lead of 320 runs. Half-centuries from Emilio Gay, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith and Ollie Robinson put England in control, and favourites to complete a 3-0 series sweep. (Live Scorecard)

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