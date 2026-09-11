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England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Pakistan Need Batting Miracle, At Risk Of 3-0 Series Defeat
England vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: Pakistan are relying on veterans Shan Masood and Babar Azam to bail them out of trouble against England.
ENG vs PAK LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 3© AFP
England vs Pakistan 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Pakistan need a Herculean batting effort to avoid defeat against England, heading into Day 3 of the third Test at Edgbaston. Pakistan will resume from 52/2 in their second innings, still trailing the hosts by 268 runs. Shan Masood and Azan Awais are at the crease, with skipper Babar Azam set to follow. On Day 2, England posted a first innings total of 453, taking an inital lead of 320 runs. Half-centuries from Emilio Gay, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith and Ollie Robinson put England in control, and favourites to complete a 3-0 series sweep. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2026, Sep 09, 2026
Day 3 | Lunch
ENG
453
PAK
133&184/3 (40.0)
Edgbaston, Birmingham
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.60
Batsman
Shan Masood
83* (123)
Babar Azam
26 (31)
Bowler
Ollie Robinson
22/2 (13)
Harry Brook
4/0 (1)
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Topics mentioned in this article
Pakistan Cricket Team England Cricket Team England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Shan Masood Azan Awais Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Ollie Robinson Joe Root Josh Tongue Jofra Archer Cricket
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ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Updates
Welcome back, folks. The English openers - Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett - spring out to the crease. Meanwhile, Pakistan finish their huddle and take their respective fielding positions. Mohammad Abbas has the new ball and is raring to go. He is coming from around the stumps with three slip and a gully waiting. Duckett is on strike. Off we go again...
... SECOND INNINGS ...
Rolled over - Saud Shakeel stood alone as the lone warrior with a brisk 43, but none of the top seven besides him could settle in. The second-highest number of deliveries faced belonged to Abbas, who came in at No. 10, and if your tailenders are outlasting most of the specialist batters, it tells the tale entirely. Abbas and Ali, meanwhile, formed a 26-run stand and showed just how blameless the pitch is for batting. Well then, England have a massive opportunity to push the lead beyond Pakistan's reach simply by batting on and on for, say, a couple of days, without even needing to come in again. Pakistan, on the other hand, will simply have to be at their best with the ball and keep picking regular wickets to stand any remote chance of preventing a whitewash. Back in a bit with England's batting innings. Stay tuned.
Worrying pattern - A change of personnel has brought no change in fortunes for Pakistan. They made as many as four changes, bringing in three debutants, yet it is the same old story, as their batting order has collapsed badly once again. They have now gone five innings on the bounce without breaching the 200-mark, and this is the third time in that stretch they have been skittled for 150 or under.
1.40 pm GMT - Swiftly done - It took England just under 34 overs and under two sessions to expose Pakistan's vulnerabilities with the bat once again. A comprehensive bowling display by the hosts, with the troika of Archer, Robinson and Tongue sharing the bulk of load. Atkinson, for his part, walked away wicketless, though there was nothing wrong with how he bowled. Truth be told, he barely got the chance to loosen up before it was all over.
OUT! CAUGHT AT SECOND SLIP! Archer wraps it up, bagging a three-for as Pakistan have been skittled out on 133. Archer rifles in a good-length delivery around the off pole, clocking it at 141 kph. Abbas stays leg side of it and pushes tentatively away from his body, only to find an outside edge that flies straight to Harry Brook at second slip. A routine take for him and he is not dropping those at all.
Close to everything, but just far enough to beat the bat and the stump! Good-length delivery around off, and Abbas clears his front leg out of the way, going for the big hit down the ground, but he is beaten all ends up on the outside edge.
Full and on middle, Mohammad Ali flicks it wide of mid-wicket for a quick single.
Rib-tickler, short down leg, Ali gets inside the line to tickle it behind but misses.
A touch fuller, around off, Ali pushes it through cover and gets a brace.
Full delivery outside off, and Abbas nudges it away in front of cover-point, setting off for a single before his partner sends him back. Archer swoops to his left, stops the ball with his left leg and fires in a quick throw at the striker's end, but Abbas gets home well in time.
Yorker, outside off, Mohammad Abbas jams it to the off side.
Angling in, on a length, around leg. Mohammad Abbas defends the front of the stumps, but it sneaks past the inside edge and hits the thigh pad of the batter.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Pakistan. All these runs are very crucial for the visitors. Overpitched, outside off. Mohammad Abbas leans onto the delivery to steer it away, but gets a thickish outside edge and the ball gets sliced wide of gully for a boundary.
FOUR! SHOT! Pitches it up, much fuller, on middle and leg. Mohammad Abbas rolls his wrists and clips it through short fine leg for four runs.
Hard length, just outside off, nipping it just slightly away. Mohammad Abbas attempts to block it off his back foot but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Full-length delivery, outside off, Mohammad Abbas opens the face ofthe bat and guides it through cover-point. The point fielder back tracks to cut it to three runs.
Yorker, on off, Mohammad Abbas jams it to point.
Good-length delivery, just outside off, Mohammad Abbas taps it to point.
Hard length, just outside off, Ali pushes it to cover and gets across.