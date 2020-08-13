England will host Pakistan for the second Test of the three-match series in Southampton on Thursday. The hosts, having won the opener by three wickets, lead the series 1-0. England will go in this game without their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, who withdrew his name from the remainder of the Test series to be with his ill father in New Zealand. Pakistan were in the driver's seat game for the major part of the first Test but a gritty partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes saw the hosts home as England chased down 277 in the fourth innings. Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson has been roped in the side to replace Stokes for the second game. Weather might play spoilsport as rain is predicted throughout the course of the Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Match Updates of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton