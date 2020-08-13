England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Live Updates: Pakistan Look To Bounce Back Against Ben Stokes-Less England
ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: England may have won the series opener against Pakistan but the absence of Ben Stokes leaves them with arguably the bigger selection headache going into second Test in Southampton.
England will host Pakistan for the second Test of the three-match series in Southampton on Thursday. The hosts, having won the opener by three wickets, lead the series 1-0. England will go in this game without their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, who withdrew his name from the remainder of the Test series to be with his ill father in New Zealand. Pakistan were in the driver's seat game for the major part of the first Test but a gritty partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes saw the hosts home as England chased down 277 in the fourth innings. Sussex pacer Ollie Robinson has been roped in the side to replace Stokes for the second game. Weather might play spoilsport as rain is predicted throughout the course of the Test match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Match Updates of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020, Aug 13, 2020
- 14:56 (IST)Pakistan's mixed performance in 1st Test!After taking over a 100-run lead in the first innings Pakistan couldn't capitalise on the chances and eventually paid the price and lost the first Test from a position of strength.
- 14:45 (IST)Do-or-die for Paksitan!For Pakistan, it is a must-win game and Azhar Ali's side would want to learn from their mistakes which saw them losing the first Test from a position of strength.
- 14:31 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of second Test between England and Pakistan. Having won the series opener, England will be without the services of their vice-captain Ben Stokes who withdrew his name due to family reasons.