England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Highlights: Rain Frustrates Once Again, Forcing Early Stumps On Day 4
ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: Just an hour play was possible on Day 4, before a combination of bad light and rain forced an early stumps, with England trailing Pakistan by 229 runs.
Apart from opening one hour, no further action was possible on day 4 as bad light and rain played the spoilsport yet again, forcing the early stumps in Southampton, with England trailing Pakistan by 229 runs. With not so promising weather forecast for Day 5, the match is all but dusted. Unlike Saturday when not a single ball was bowled, the opening one hour on Sunday was filled with action. First, Mohammad Rizwan added some crucial runs to his overnight score as Pakistan posted a respectable first innings total of 236 runs all out. He got out trying to flick Stuart Broad's delivery which was bowled on his pads. Broad was the pick of the bowlers for England, as he returned with figures of 4/56. His partner James Anderson also had a successful outing as he dismissed three batsmen, while Sam Curran and Chris Woakes picked up one wicket each. Then, Shaheen Shah Afridi got Pakistan off to a great start as he removed Rory Burns in his very first over for a duck, before the bad light forced the players to leave the field. After cutting short the first session. the persistent rain completely washed out the second session. Finally, when the rain did stop, match officials decided to call off the day as the outfield had taken a great beating after hours of rain. (SCORECARD)
Highlights Of England Vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, straight from The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton
2nd Test, Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020, Aug 13, 2020
England drew with Pakistan
- 20:41 (IST)Stumps @ Day 4! England trail by 229 runs!Barring the opening one hour, rain and bad light played the spoilsports yet again, forcing the early stumps on day 4 in Southampton. England trail Pakistan by 229 runs at stumps and match is likely to end in a draw. That's all from us for today. Hoping for a better weather tomorrow. till then bye!
- 20:25 (IST)Tea @ Day 4!Tea has been taken and there is still no sign of game getting underway anytime soon.
- 18:41 (IST)Rain continues to pour incessantly!No improvement in weather in Southampton. Rain is pouring incessantly to the chances of us getting to see any action today looks very slim. However, we can always hope for the best. Stay tuned for further updates. We shall keep you posted.
- 17:33 (IST)Lunch @ Day 4!Okay so with no signs of rain easing down, lunch break has officially been taken, which anyway was scheduled for around this time. See you in 40 minutes!
- 16:46 (IST)Rain is back!The rain has picked up pace in Southampton and groundsmen are rushing in with more covers now. Looks like we are in for a long delay.
- 16:39 (IST)Bad light stops play!Both Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas have bowled brilliantly so far in this opening spell. But the bad news is play has been stopped due to bad light.
- 16:25 (IST)Crawley gets England off the mark!Zak Crawley mistimes his shot and the ball takes an inside edge and goes towards the mid-wicket fence, where fielder cuts it short after a long chase. First runs for Crawley and England.
- 16:14 (IST)Pakistan lose review!A huge LBW appeal from Shaheen Shah Afridi against Zak Crawley but the umpire is unmoved. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali decides to send it upstairs and replays suggests a contact between bat and ball and he survives as Pakistan lose one of their three reviews.
- 16:09 (IST)Shaheem Afridi strikes in his first over!Shaheen Afridi bowls a peach of a delivery, balls takes the outside edge and goes straight to the slip cordon as Rory Burns departs for a duck.
- 16:03 (IST)England openers are out!England openers are walking out in the middle.
- 15:57 (IST)Pakistan 236 all-out! Broad gets his 4th!Staurt Broad gets the his fourth wicket as he removes Mohammad Rizwan to end their innings at 236. Broad bowled it full on the pads, Rizwan wanted to flick it but was a tad early into his shot, ball took a leading edge and went to the cover-point fielder.
It's been a long wait, but it's finally time for a bat!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 16, 2020
Scorecard & Clips: https://t.co/yjhVDqBbVN#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/3N2Qzlfw8U
- 15:52 (IST)Another single!Mohammad Rizwan once again moves across and taps the ball with soft hands on the leg side and takes a quick single on the second-last ball of the over.
- 15:51 (IST)Four!James Anderson provides Mohammad Rizwan with some width outside off stump and he cuts it behind backward point and collects another boundary.
- 15:49 (IST)Naseem Shah survives the over!Stuart Broad tried to entice Naseem Shah into playing a false shot but he was having none of it. He left the outside off stump delivery with quite ease and defended those bowled at the stumps.
- 15:47 (IST)Stuart Broad to Naseem Shah!For the first time in the day, Naseem Shah is on strike on the very first ball of the over. He would want to make most of the opportunity.
- 15:44 (IST)Four!Mohammad Rizwan makes some room and lofts the James Anderson's delivery over backward point and it races away to the fence, giving him his first boundary of the day.
- 15:43 (IST)Two more runs for Pak!Two runs for Rizwan. Ball took a thick inside edge and missed the stumps and allowing him enough time to complete a couple of runs.
- 15:40 (IST)Another single!Mohammad Rizwan moves across his off stump, trying to work the ball on the leg side, misses, ball hits his pads and he steals a quick single. Broad made a half-hearted appeal but the impact was certainly outside off stump.
- 15:38 (IST)Stuart Broad to bowl from other end!Stuart Broad to share the bowling duties attack for England from the other end, as he has been doing for so many years now, bowling in tandem with James Anderson.
- 15:36 (IST)Rizwan takes single on penultimate delivery!Mohammad Rizwan taps the play on the off side and steals a quick single, with a view to retain the strike for next over. Shaheen Afridi lets the final go go into keeper's gloves to finish an eventful over.
- 15:33 (IST)Swing and a miss!Mohammad Rizwan straightaway charges down the track and makes his intentions known, swings his bat with all his might but missed it completely.
- 15:31 (IST)Day 4 begins!Finally after a frustrating washout on Day 3, we are back for some action as players walk out in the middle to start the Day 4 proceedings
- 15:20 (IST)Weather looks bright!It's not raining in Southampton at the moment and some of the players were out in the middle warming-up some time back. These are good signs... if it stays like this we shall be able to see some live action soon.
- 15:17 (IST)Pakistan 223/9!Both the teams would want the weather to ease a bit so that fans could see some real action going in the middle. Pakistan who finished day 2 at 223/9, are expected to resume their innings with their wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan batting on 60 not out.
- 15:16 (IST)Rain threat looms large!The weather forecast for Day 4 is also not something to write home about as rain threat still looms large, diminishing the chances of a full day's play.
- 15:06 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 4 action of second Test between England and Pakistan.