England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: PAK Captain Babar Azam Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the second T20I of the four-match series
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Live
England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the second T20I of the four-match series on Saturday in Birmingham. This is an important series for both the teams as it will act as a rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Earlier on Wednesday, persistent rain saw the first T20I between these two teams getting washed out without a ball being bowled. In their last five games, Pakistan have won three games and lost two. England, on the other hand, won two games and lost three. (Live Scorecard)
ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Updates
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir.
England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
TOSS - Babar Azam wins the coin flip and Pakistan will BOWL first.
On the other hand, Pakistan have been in T20 mode, coming off a series win against Ireland. After a shocking defeat in the first game, Babar Azam and Co. managed to regroup and clinch the series by winning the next two matches. The Afridi duo, Shaheen and Abbas, caused most of the damage to the Irish. With no warm-up games for Pakistan before the World Cup, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir seek form in this series. Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Fakhar Zaman have stepped up at different times in the recent past and will aim for consistent performances. It's shaping up to be an exciting contest, with toss and team news on the way shortly.
England, led by Jos Buttler, are yet to play a T20I in 2024, but their players have been in the T20 groove, featuring in the Indian T20 League. The squad announcement for the hosts was headlined by the return of Jofra Archer, and all eyes will be on him as he makes his comeback. While Phil Salt and Will Jacks had impactful performances, the performances of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingstone for their respective Indian T20 League franchises left a lot to be desired, and they will be eager to get back to their best ahead of the World Cup.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks, to our coverage of the 2nd T20I between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After the series opener was washed out, both teams will be eager to make the most of the remaining three matches, with the T20 World Cup just around the corner. The weather looks much more promising, and although clouds are hovering, let's hope for an uninterrupted game.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is fast approaching, and teams are in their final preparation stages. England, genuine title contenders, face a formidable Pakistan side in a four-match T20I series. The first game was washed out due to rain, disappointing Pakistan as they were counting on this match for final evaluations before announcing the World Cup squad. England boasts an impressive lineup, with Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler showcasing their skills in the Indian T20 League before rejoining the national side. Their middle order is stacked with power-hitters like Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, and Moeen Ali. A significant boost for England is the return of Jofra Archer, who has been in fiery form in domestic games. Speedsters Mark Wood and Reece Topley add further strength to their bowling attack. Adil Rashid, their main spinner, has performed well in this format recently, with Ali offering solid support. Pakistan, meanwhile, has shown inconsistency in recent series. The reappointment of Babar Azam as captain could be pivotal, but it remains to be seen if he can deliver the desired results. The bulk of the scoring responsibility will fall on the skipper, along with Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, and Fakhar Zaman, who have all been in good form. Azam Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed are expected to provide late-order firepower, while spinning all-rounders Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan are crucial for their dual contributions. Their pace attack, featuring Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi, is one to watch. They have the potential to dismantle any batting lineup if they perform to their capabilities. Both teams are eager for victory, Pakistan to boost morale and England to carry winning momentum into the World Cup. The Men in Green will need to address their recent inconsistencies and focus on cohesive team performance. Their strategy will likely revolve around leveraging their potent pace attack and ensuring their top order provides a strong foundation. On the other hand, England's strategy will hinge on their explosive batting lineup and the experience of their seasoned bowlers to keep the pressure on the visitors. In conclusion, this series promises intense competition, with both sides aiming to fine-tune their strategies and secure a psychological edge ahead of the World Cup. Fans eagerly await to see which team will emerge victorious in this critical preparatory phase.