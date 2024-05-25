England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Updates: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the second T20I of the four-match series on Saturday in Birmingham. This is an important series for both the teams as it will act as a rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Earlier on Wednesday, persistent rain saw the first T20I between these two teams getting washed out without a ball being bowled. In their last five games, Pakistan have won three games and lost two. England, on the other hand, won two games and lost three. (Live Scorecard)