Joe Root has been in stunning form with the bat in the past year and in the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's, he became the latest entrant to the elite 10,000-run club in Test cricket. The former England captain continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing second Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, scoring a brilliant 176 to lead England's reply to New Zealand's mammoth first innings score of 553. As Joe Root reached the magical three-figure mark, a few of England Women team stars were in the stadium to witness the special knock.

Among them was fast bowler Katherine Brunt, who recently got married to England teammate Nat Sciver. Brunt celebrated Root's century by twerking, leaving former England Women's star Isa Guha and her partner Sciver in stitches. Both Guha and Sciver were seated next to Brunt.

England's Barmy Army shared the video of Katherine Brunt twerking on their Twitter handle:

England had won the toss and elected to bowl, but the decision seemed to backfire as New Zealand piled on the runs at Trent Bridge.

Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) hit fine centuries as New Zealand amassed 553 in their first innings.

In reply, England lost Zak Crawley early but Alex Lees and Ollie Pope put on 141 runs for the second wicket to give the hosts a strong start. Root and Pope then pulverized the New Zealand bowling lineup.