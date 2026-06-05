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England vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2: LIVE Score Updates
England vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: England are aiming to seal a first innings lead over New Zealand.
ENG vs NZ 1st Test, LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates© AFP
England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 2: England are aiming to secure a first innings lead against New Zealand on Day 2 of the first Test in Lord's. New Zealand will resume on 61/6, with Glenn Phillips looking to lead a fightback. A rain-affected Day 1 belonged to the bowlers. England were bowled out for just 140 after being put into bat, as New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson took a five-wicket haul. However, England bounced back, led by a fiery spell from seamer Ollie Robinson, who took scalped four, including a three-wicket maiden. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, 2026, Jun 04, 2026
Day 2 | Morning Session
ENG
140
NZ
82/8 (23.1)
Lord's Cricket Ground, London
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.54
Batsman
Kyle Jamieson
8* (11)
Will O'Rourke
0 (0)
Bowler
Ollie Robinson
17/4 (7.1)
Josh Tongue
32/3 (8)
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ENG vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 LIVE
Welcome back. We are all set to see how New Zealand respond to a poor showing from the England side in the first innings with the bat. Devon Conway and Tom Latham will be opening for the visitors, with Gus Atkinson bowling the first over for England. Latham is on strike. Let's play...
... SECOND INNINGS ...
A chance to strike back - Not much to write home about with the bat for England apart from Harry Brook and some useful resistance from the last-wicket pair. The home side found themselves wanting against the moving ball, with New Zealand's seamers asking questions throughout the day. What started off as a slowish surface came to life after the rain break, and England's quicks will be itching to have a crack and finish the day on a high. Stay tuned as New Zealand's reply is coming up shortly.
England rolled over for 140 - It got a touch frustrating for New Zealand towards the end as the last-wicket pair hung around longer than they would have liked, but the visitors have completed the clean-up job. Kyle Jamieson holds the ball aloft as he walks off the park. Jamieson finished with a five-wicket haul, while Nathan Smith and Will O'Rourke also played their part. New Zealand's effort is made all the more impressive by the fact that they were without Matt Henry for most of the day due to a back issue. As for their batting unit, it is about backing up the excellent work done by the seamers and laying the foundation for a substantial first-innings advantage.
OUT! CAUGHT! England are bowled out at 140 inside 40 overs. Right in the channel from Smith around off, shaping away from the batter. Shoaib Bashir pokes at it and gets an outside edge that goes into those safe hands of Kane Williamson at third slip. Kane makes no mistake.
Hard length, on middle and leg, Shoaib Bashir slogs this from the bottom half of his bat towards the empty space at deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Back of a length, wide of off, shaping away from the batter. Shoaib swings and misses.
TWO BYES! Good length, down the leg side, Shoaib Bashir comes inside the line, looking to flick but misses. The NZ keeper, Tom Blundell, fails to gather this as well and the batters run two as the ball rolls to the fine leg region.
Nathan Smith has been brought back. 10-1-34-2 so far for Smith.
Proper pacer's setup to the tailender. Short one followed by a fuller delivery, curving back into the batter. Josh Tongue pushes at the ball but gets an inside edge that deflects onto his right hip before rolling back to the keeper.
Short one, around middle and off, Josh Tongue ducks underneath it.
Bumper, around off, Josh Tongue sits down on this one.
Back of a length, on middle and leg, Josh Tongue tucks this off the inside half of his bat towards mid-wicket.
Good length, wide of off, Josh Tongue pushes this aerially but well short of catching covers.
Will bowls it on a length, drifting down the leg side. Josh Tongue misses out on the flick and gets hit on his front pad. A gentle appeal for LBW but the umpire shrugs it away.
Good length, on off, Shoaib Bashir blocks this to backward point off his back foot.
Full and wide of off, shaping away from the batter. Shoaib Bashir leaves it all alone.
Short and wide outside off, Shoaib Bashir has a wild slash at it but he gets beaten as the ball keeps low.
Back of a length, closer to the off stump, Shoaib Bashir cuts this straight to point on the bounce.
Short and wide of off, Shoaib Bashir cuts this through the point region for a couple more.