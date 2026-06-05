England vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 2: England are aiming to secure a first innings lead against New Zealand on Day 2 of the first Test in Lord's. New Zealand will resume on 61/6, with Glenn Phillips looking to lead a fightback. A rain-affected Day 1 belonged to the bowlers. England were bowled out for just 140 after being put into bat, as New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson took a five-wicket haul. However, England bounced back, led by a fiery spell from seamer Ollie Robinson, who took scalped four, including a three-wicket maiden. (Live Scorecard)

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