England batter Joe Root has been in fine form over the course of last year and he showed his class once again in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge after scoring 176 runs off 211 balls with the help of 26 fours and one six. He helped the hosts post 539 runs in reply to New Zealand's first innings score of 553, meaning the visitors could only take a slender lead of 14. On Day 4 of the ongoing Test, Root showed his complete range and even registered a reverse scoop six off the bowling of Tim Southee, leaving fans and commentators in awe.

On the first ball of the 117th over, Root brought out the reverse scoop off the bowling of Southee and it went for a six.

The pacer bowled the ball outside off stump and Root just timed the ball perfectly to get the maximum result.

Michael Atherton, who was at commentary at the time, said: "Unbelievable from Joe Root. He has scooped Tim Southee, I am fairly certain that has gone for a six."

Since January 2021, Root has scored 10 centuries, and the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steven Smith have not hit one in Test cricket.

Root is now tied with Kohli and Smith on 27 Test centuries.

In the ongoing second Test, New Zealand are currently 224/7 in the second innings, with a lead of 238. A thrilling final day is on the cards.

In the first Test, Root had gone past the 10,000-run mark in Tests, becoming the joint-fastest along with Sir Alastair Cook to reach the milestone.