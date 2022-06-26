ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell will hold the key for New Zealand as they come out to bat on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England at Headingley. New Zealand were 168/5 at against England in their second innings of the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds at Stumps on Day 3. Tom Latham made 78, while Kane Williamson scored 48. Williamson and Devon Conway fell in quick succession. Jack Leach then got Henry Nicholls to leave the visitors five down. Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway are the two batters at the crease. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton's heroics helped England take a 31-run lead against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Bairstow (162) and Overton (97) added 241 runs for the seventh wicket before Staurt Broad's 46-run knock took England past New Zealand's total. The hosts had resumed play on Day 3 from their overnight score of 264 for six, and were trailing the visitors by 65 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Day 4 of England vs New Zealand 3rd Test from Headingley, Leeds