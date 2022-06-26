England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell Look To Help New Zealand Gain Significant Lead
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell hold key for New Zealand
ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell will hold the key for New Zealand as they come out to bat on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England at Headingley. New Zealand were 168/5 at against England in their second innings of the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds at Stumps on Day 3. Tom Latham made 78, while Kane Williamson scored 48. Williamson and Devon Conway fell in quick succession. Jack Leach then got Henry Nicholls to leave the visitors five down. Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway are the two batters at the crease. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton's heroics helped England take a 31-run lead against New Zealand on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Headingley in Leeds. Bairstow (162) and Overton (97) added 241 runs for the seventh wicket before Staurt Broad's 46-run knock took England past New Zealand's total. The hosts had resumed play on Day 3 from their overnight score of 264 for six, and were trailing the visitors by 65 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Eng vs NZ, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live
No run.
A sharp bouncer this time, on middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell ducks under it without any second thoughts.
Length, on off. Mitchell blocks it out.
Fraction short, on off. Daryl Mitchell is on his toes to defend it out.
Really good running! This is full and on off. Tom Blundell is forced to play at it this time. He digs it out to backward point and scampers across for a single.
Broad serves it full, outside off. Tom Blundell strides across and shoulders his arms at it.
On leg, Daryl Mitchell works it to the leg side. Potts records his fifth maiden of this innings.
Full-length delivery, on fifth stump. Daryl Mitchell leans in and drives it to covers. The fielder dives to his left to make a great stop.
Make it 4 now! Length ball, on off. Daryl Mitchell remains solid in his defense.
On a length, outside off. Daryl Mitchell defends it to point on the front foot. Three dots now. Potts has been clinical so far this morning.
Two dots in a row now! It is angled into the pads, on a length. Daryl Mitchell stays back, closes the face of the blade and blocks it towards mid on.
Potts angles it from outside off, but this one straightens after hitting the deck. Daryl Mitchell shows no interest to play away from his body.
Length, on the pads, Daryl Mitchell flicks it to square leg for one. A good over for the visitors, 7 runs off it.
Brilliant running this time! It is full, on middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell clips it to deep square leg and gets back for the second run.
Fuller, on off. Mitchell blocks it to the on side.
RIPPER! This one lands outside off and nips back in sharply. Daryl Mitchell is caught inside his crease and gets beaten on the inside edge. This is as close as it gets. Broad asking the right questions here.
Outside off, left alone.
FOUR! Easy pickings! Full length, on middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell stays back and clips it through square leg for a boundary.
Great delivery to end the over! This time it is close to the batter but still did not force Blundell to play at it. It is on a length, in the corridor of uncertainty. Tom Blundell squares up a bit, as he shuffles across and tries to block it out. He keeps the blade close to the body, as the ball zips past the outside edge.
This is much fuller, outside off, shaping away a touch. Tom Blundell lets it go through.