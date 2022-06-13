England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: All eyes would be on right-handed batter Joe Root as he is nearing his double ton. Root and Ben Foakes will look to help England take lead against New Zealand on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test at Trent Brige, Nottingham. Root had finished Day 3 unbeaten on 163 as England closed in on New Zealand's first innings total of 533. Root carried on his brilliant form, after hitting a match-winning ton in the first Test, as he helped England reach 473/5. He had good support from Ollie Pope for the longest time, and after Pope and Jonny Bairstow fell in quick succession, Ben Stokes played a cameo of 46 off 33 before falling to Michael Bracewell. Pope made a brilliant 145 before falling prey to Trent Boult, who also sent Bairstow packing. Earlier, Alex Lees fell after hitting a half-century of his own. Lees and Pope had taken England's score to 90/1 at stumps on Day 2. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell played a 190-run knock while Tom Blundell scored 106 as New Zealand posted 553 runs on the board in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against England at Trent Bridge. For England, James Anderson returned with three wickets while Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Ben Stokes took two each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates Of England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4 from Trent Bridge In Nottingham