England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates: All eyes would be on right-handed batter Joe Root as he is nearing his double ton. Root and Ben Foakes will look to help England take lead against New Zealand on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test at Trent Brige, Nottingham. Root had finished Day 3 unbeaten on 163 as England closed in on New Zealand's first innings total of 533. Root carried on his brilliant form, after hitting a match-winning ton in the first Test, as he helped England reach 473/5. He had good support from Ollie Pope for the longest time, and after Pope and Jonny Bairstow fell in quick succession, Ben Stokes played a cameo of 46 off 33 before falling to Michael Bracewell. Pope made a brilliant 145 before falling prey to Trent Boult, who also sent Bairstow packing. Earlier, Alex Lees fell after hitting a half-century of his own. Lees and Pope had taken England's score to 90/1 at stumps on Day 2. Earlier, Daryl Mitchell played a 190-run knock while Tom Blundell scored 106 as New Zealand posted 553 runs on the board in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against England at Trent Bridge. For England, James Anderson returned with three wickets while Stuart Broad, Jack Leach and Ben Stokes took two each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Eng vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live
England scored at a brisk rate on Day 3 with Ollie Pope justifying his promotion at number 3 with a brilliant century. Then, it was business as usual for Joe Root as he notched up another century and is looking good for a double here. However, his main focus would be to take England into a position of substantial lead from where they can put some pressure on New Zealand later. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, got only 4 wickets on Day 3 but they did pretty well with the second new ball and Michael Bracewell too got some turn in the latter part of the day. However, they would be hampered by the absence of Kyle Jamieson who went off the field on Day 3 due to an injury, he is not going to take the field on Day 4. So, the big question is can they bowl out England early on Day 4? A crucial first session is coming up.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Day 4 of this second Test match between New Zealand and England. It has been quite a contrasting story in this Test match compared to the first one so far, batters have dominated all the three days and after a mammoth total of 553 by Kiwis in the first innings, England have also replied back quite well and are now just 80 runs behind with five wickets in hand. This Test seems to be heading towards the draw at this point, but we all know, one can never rule out the possibility of some high-octane drama in the final two days.
… DAY 4, SESSION 1 …
Credit to the Kiwi bowlers for the way they bowled in the last session! They toiled hard though throughout the day but the second new ball did something off the surface and Boult was exceptional in that spell. had he got support from someone else, maybe New Zealand could have been in a strong position. Now they'll be looking for early wickets on Day 4 or they will probably see England taking the lead. Do join us for what promises to be an exciting day. The action begins at 3:30 PM (10:00 AM GMT). Our build-up begins a lot earlier. Till then, take care and goodbye!
England though would have been in a stronger position had they not lost the three quick wickets in this session. Before that, it was all about Pope and Root. The two batted beautifully. They added close to 200 with both scoring tons. The second new ball however, changed things. Once Pope fell, Stokes and Bairstow followed soon. New Zealand did have an opening then but Foakes and Root have yet again batted really well. The two are amidst another superb stand and they have got down the deficit to just the 80 runs.
What an outstanding day of Test cricket! Have to say New Zealand will be the happier of the two with the last session but England will be pretty pleased with how their day panned out and they have one man to thank and that is Joe Root. What an innings, what a player! Yes, Pope also played a major role but the intent Root played with, the way in which he scored his runs was just magic. The game though is very nicely poised and with two days left, anything could happen.
