Ben Stokes' reign as England Test skipper got off to a blistering start as their pacers bulldozed the New Zealand batting line-up on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test at Lord's. James Anderson and Stuart Broad were recalled to the side after missing the Test series in West Indies earlier this year. The veteran pairing did not disappoint as Anderson got the ball rolling at the 'Mecca of cricket' with the wickets of Kiwi openers Will Young and Tom Latham, respectively.

Broad then landed the next blow by dismissing Devon Conway, who fell prey to a fullish delivery wide of off-stump.

With New Zealand in all sorts of trouble on Day 1, Australia batter David Warner came up with a hilarious message for Conway.

"Devon Conway I feel your pain," Warner captioned a photo of Broad on his Instagram story.

Anderson and debutant Matthew Potts took four wicket each as England bowled out New Zealand for 132.

Potts made a promising start to his international career, dismissing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (2).

The Durham pacer then castled Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell in quick succession before rounding of his spell with the wicket of Ajaz Patel.

Anderson also completed his four-for after he got the better of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee, respectively.

Stokes then landed the final blow by dismissing Trent Boult.

For New Zealand Colin de Grandhomme played a fighting knock of 42 not out while Tim Southee also contributed with a 26-run knock.

England, though, had a batting collapse of their own, and were reduced to 116 for seven at stumps on Day 1.