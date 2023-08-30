England vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: Harry Brook was included in the England team for the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday after being controversially omitted from the reigning 50-over champions' World Cup squad. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in the first of a four-match series. Brydon Carse was given a Twenty20 international debut on his home ground, with the Durham paceman called up to replaced the injured John Turner New Zealand selected two players who appeared in English domestic cricket's the Hundred -- Devon Conway and Finn Allen -- to open as they did for the Southern Brave, with captain Tim Southee leading the attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)

