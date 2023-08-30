Story ProgressBack to home
England vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score And Live Updates
England vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: England begin their final phase of preparation for the ODI World Cup with a T20I and an ODI series against New Zealand
England vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: Harry Brook was included in the England team for the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday after being controversially omitted from the reigning 50-over champions' World Cup squad. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in the first of a four-match series. Brydon Carse was given a Twenty20 international debut on his home ground, with the Durham paceman called up to replaced the injured John Turner New Zealand selected two players who appeared in English domestic cricket's the Hundred -- Devon Conway and Finn Allen -- to open as they did for the Southern Brave, with captain Tim Southee leading the attack. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I, New Zealand in England, 4 T20I Series, 2023, Aug 30, 2023
ENG
NZ
97/6 (15.1)
Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.4
% chance to win
ENG 67%
NZ 33%
Batsman
Glenn Phillips
36 (32)
Adam Milne
0* (2)
Bowler
Adil Rashid
18/1 (3)
Liam Livingstone
11/1 (2.1)
ENG vs NZ, 1st T20I Live
No run.
Googly, full and on middle, Adam Milne prods forward and keeps it out.
Adam Milne is the new batter.
OUT! CAUGHT! Adil Rashid has his first wicket and New Zealand slip further! Rashid sees the batter charge down the track and adjusts his length by dropping it short, around off. Mitchell Santner looks to cut this one hard but cannot keep his shot along the ground. Hits it off the outer part of the bat and straight to Luke Wood at backward point who makes no mistake.
Tossed up, outside off, Glenn Phillips steps out and strokes it down to long off for a single.
Slower this time, short and outside off, Glenn Phillips rocks back and punches it wide of cover. Liam Livingstone dives to his right and relays the throw to Sam Curran near the boundary. Two runs taken.
Flatter delivery, short and outside off, Glenn Phillips shapes to cut but cannot get it away.
Keeps it short, on off, Glenn Phillips punches it towards wide long off where Harry Brook gets around and keeps it to one.
Short and turning away, outside off, Glenn Phillips rocks back to cut but mishits it towards point.
Bowls it around off, Glenn Phillips pushes it to the left of the bowler.
Fraction short, on middle, Glenn Phillips goes back and taps it gently in the vacant mid-wicket region for two more runs.
Floated up, on off, Mitchell Santner uses his feet and drives it down to long on for a single.
Short and just outside off, Mitchell Santner chops it straight to backward point.
Rolls his fingers over the ball and hurls it on a length, on middle, Glenn Phillips can only push it back to the bowler.
Angling away, slightly short, outside off, Glenn Phillips cuts it past point and collects a couple of runs.
Sees Santner make room and follows him with a bumper, Mitchell Santner helps it behind square for a single.
Slower delivery again, full and at the stumps, knocked down to long off for a single.
FOUR! Swatted away! Slower and into the wicket, on middle and leg, Glenn Phillips waits deep in his crease and pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
Begins on a back of a length, around off, Mitchell Santner dabs it wide of point. Luke Wood in the deep does extremely to run around and keeps it to one.
Much straighter this time, full and on off and middle, Glenn Phillips presses forward and blocks it to cover.