With the series level 2-2, England and Australia square off in the deciding encounter at Bristol on Sunday. Australia was the better in the first two matches, going 2-0 up but England marked a stunning comeback to make the scoreline 2-2. Harry Brook and his team would look to continue the momentum they established in the last two game, with the aim being to go for the kill in the finale. In the last match, Australia openers Travis Head (34 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Marsh (28 in 34 balls, with two fours and a six) provided a fine start with a 68-run stand. However, after their partnership was broken, it was all downhill for Australia, who was skittled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, thanks to brilliant spells from Matthew Potts (4/38) and Brydon Carse (3/36). England levelled the five-match series 2-2 with a 186-run win.

When will the England vs Australia 5th ODI match be played?

The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 29.

Where will the England vs Australia 5th ODI match be played?

The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the England vs Australia 5th ODI match start?

The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Australia 5th ODI match?

The England vs Australia 5th ODI match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of England vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The England vs Australia 5th ODI will be streamed live on Sony Liv and on Fan Code app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)