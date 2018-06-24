Jos Buttler Hundred Guides England To 5-0 Series Sweep Of Australia

Jos Buttler's unbeaten century on his Lancashire home ground saw England to a thrilling one-wicket win over Australia in the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Victory gave England their first 5-0 series sweep of Australia, in more than 140 years of men's international cricket between the arch-rivals.

England, set 206 to win, slumped to 114 for eight and were still nine runs shy of victory at 195 for nine when Adil Rashid was out.

But Buttler's 110 not out saw them win with nine balls to spare.