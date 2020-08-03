Australia opener David Warner was left stunned following an absolute ripper from England cricketer Joe Root, during the decider of the three-match ODI series between the two nations. Root accounted for the dismissal of the batsman, off the fifth delivery of his opening over, with an off-break which went past Warner's outside edge, leaving the batsman in no position to retaliate. The video of the dismissal was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of England Cricket, who hailed the delivery by the part-timer in the caption. "What a ball from Joe Root. Golden Arm," read the caption on the Tweet.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat at Old Trafford.

England posted a total of 302 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs, following a century from opener Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow scored 112 off 126 deliveries in an innings comprising of 12 boundaries and two sixes.

Sam Billings and all-rounder Chris Woakes further chipped in with half-centuries.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and spinner Adam Zampa accounted for three wickets apiece for the visitors.

In turn, Australia have reached 114/5 after 24 overs, with Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell at the crease at the time of writing the copy.

England emerged victorious in the second match of the tri-series by 24 runs, following a triumph by 19 runs for Australia in the opening clash.

Players from both sides will next be featuring in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.