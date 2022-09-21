The England and Wales Cricket on Wednesday announced the venues for the upcoming Ashes series for both men's and women's cricket teams. The Ashes, played between England and Australia, is the oldest rivalry in the history of men's cricket. "England Women will take on Australia Women at Lord's, the Kia Oval, Edgbaston, The Ageas Bowl, Trent Bridge, the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, and Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, in 2023 as both the Men's and Women's Ashes come to England and Wales, an official ECB release stated.

The one-off Test in the women's multi-format series will be a five-day affair, to be played at The Trent Bridge. It will also include three ODIs and three T20Is. "The Test match will be England Women's first over five days on home soil, and their first visit to Trent Bridge since 2000, while Edgbaston, Lord's and the Kia Oval will all be hosting their first Women's Ashes IT20s," the release also stated.

"Ben Stokes's team will host Ireland at Lord's in the first week of June before the Men's Ashes series gets underway at Edgbaston on Friday June 16, ahead of visiting Lord's, Headingley – the scene of Stokes's 2019 heroics – Emirates Old Trafford and the Kia Oval.With England Men and England Women hoping to regain the Ashes following defeats Down Under last winter, both series will be settled in July before England Men take on New Zealand Men and Ireland Men in One-Day Internationals and Vitality IT20s. England Men's LV= Insurance Test match versus Ireland will be the two teams' second Test match encounter, their first coming in 2019," ECB said.