England batter Grace Harris produced unprecedented scenes in Women's Big Bash League 2023, hitting six using a broken bat. Harris clobbered a whopping 136 runs, a record for an individual in WBBL history, setting the stage on fire at North Sydney Oval. Harris produced some sublime knocks in her 59-ball stay at the crease, but the one that garnered the most attention was hit using a broken bat. In fact, Harris' bat was already broken but she wasn't willing to exchange it without hitting a maximum.

"Do you need it now, Grace," a teammate was heard asking the Brisbane Heat batter. "Nah, stuff it, I'll still hit it," was Harris' reply.

Harris then hit Perth Scorchers' Piepa Cleary over long-on for one of her 11 sixes, sparking epic scenes at the stadium.

"I need a new bat... nah, stuff it. I'll hit it anyway"



Speaking of her innings after the match, Harris revealed how much she enjoyed batting at the North Sydney wicket.

"North Sydney is always a great batting wicket," Harris said. "I believe it's a very good ground for batters and a great size for myself so when I come here I just back myself in.

"There wasn't too much overthinking out there today so it was fantastic.

"Minnie (du Preez) took the game on and was great support; she was picking up boundaries at the same time so I just said 'just keep going the way we're going and see what happens'. I knew we needed at least 180 on the wicket because it's a very flat deck."

The Brisbane side put 229 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Perth could only score 179.