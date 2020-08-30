Story ProgressBack to home
ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Updates: England Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Pakistan
ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan.
ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I Match: Both teams vie for series lead in the three-match rubber.© AFP
England won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, August 30. England and Pakistan both named unchanged sides from the first T20I. The first clash at the same venue was abandoned due to rain with the hosts reaching 131/6 in 16.1 overs, following a 42-ball 71 by opener Tom Banton before the game was called off. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan picked two wickets apiece while Iftikhar Ahmed accounted for the dismissal of opposition skipper Eoin Morgan. Morgan's men lost four wickets for just 14 runs in the space of 19 deliveries during a spell, following the pressure generated by the slow bowlers. (Live Scorecard)
Live Scorecard of England vs Pakistan 2nd T20I played at Old Trafford, Manchester
2nd T20I, Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020, Aug 30, 2020
Live
ENG
PAK
0/0 (0.0)
Old Trafford, Manchester
% chance to win
ENG 62%
PAK 38%
- 18:26 (IST)Playing XIsPakistan: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
- 18:23 (IST)Morgan confirms Jordan's return ahead of schedule"It might be a little bit slower. We've gone with the same side. Chris Jordan is obviously back ahead of schedule. He's been one of the most sought-after bowlers in the world," says Eoin Morgan."We also planned to bowl first but the toss isn't in our hands. The wicket is good and we'll hope to post a big total. We've got the same team. Wahab is an outstanding bowler. We're leaving him out due to the team combinations - we don't want three left-arm seamers," adds Babar Azam.
- 18:18 (IST)TossEngland skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and opted to field.
- 18:18 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second match in the three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester.
