Amid the deadlock around the Champions Trophy schedule, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, November 26 to sort out the issue. The impasse between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has led to a delay for the announcement of the schedule. The BCCI has told the ICC that they cannot send the Indian team to Pakistan, citing security concerns. However, the PCB has also maintained its stand of not hosting any games outside Pakistan, thus rejecting the hybrid model.

According to India Today, ICC has has organised a virtual meeting before announcing the final verdict. Top officials from BCCI and PCB will also be present during the meeting.

Here are the key points which will be discussed during the meeting:

1. India vs Pakistan game and groups.

2. Hosting semifinal and final in a neutral venue

3. If Pakistan continue to oppose hybrid model, what next?

4. Chances of moving entire Champions Trophy to a neutral venue

5. Champions Trophy without Pakistan

This development comes a day after reports claimed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah is likely to meet ICC officials and hold a telephonic conversation with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi in order to break the deadlock over Champions Trophy.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday appointed Sumair Ahmad Syed as the chief operating officer of the Champions Trophy even though uncertainty prevails over the organisation of the tournament early next year.

In a statement issued by the PCB, chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the board's stand that it intends to host the tournament entirely in Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier informed the International Cricket Council of its unwillingness to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the 50-overs competition, which the global governing body has conveyed to the PCB.

