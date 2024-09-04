Bangladesh completed a 2-0 whitewash of Pakistan on Pakistan soil, as they sealed a six-wicket win in the second Test at Rawalpindi, despite Day 1 being washed out. Pakistan held a 12-0 record over Bangladesh in Test cricket before the series. Bangladesh, meanwhile, had never won a series game in Pakistan before the series, having a 0-20 record. But that has all changed now. This is also only the second-ever Test series victory for Bangladesh on away soil. Pakistan's dismal performance has drawn criticism from experts in the cricket world.

"Well as Bangladesh played, this is embarrassing for Pakistan," tweeted reputed Indian cricket journalist Harsha Bhogle.

"I remember saying some time ago that the shorter the game, the more dangerous Pakistan would be, and, almost as a consequence, that the longer the game, the more vulnerable they would be. But I didn't expect it to be this stark," he added on his post on 'X'.

"Winning at home isn't as easy as this team makes it look like. And they are back this month," RCB wrote on X.

Bangladesh were heaped praise on by commentator and ex-West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop.

Congratulations to Bangladesh on their historic series victory vs Pakistan. An achievement for the ages. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 3, 2024

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: As it happened

After Day 1 was completely washed out, Pakistan were bowled out for 274 on Day 2. However, it seemed like they would gain a sizeable lead, as Bangladesh were tottering at 26/6 in their first innings. However, a resilient Bangladesh comeback, led by Litton Das' 138 off 228 balls, took Bangladesh to within 12 runs of the Pakistan total.

Bangladesh then managed to bowl out Pakistan for 172 in the second innings, with Hasan Mahmud grabbing a five-fer. Chasing the score, every Bangladesh batter put up a 20-plus score, guiding the team to a historic series win.

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the first Test, also at Rawalpindi, by 10 wickets after a Pakistan second innings collapse.

Bangladesh leap up to an unprecedented fourth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle standings, while Pakistan are almost certainly out of contention for the final.