Shubman Gill on Friday night broke the internet with one tweet that quickly went viral. In his tweet, the Indian cricketer reached out to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, requesting him to purchase food ordering and delivery platform 'Swiggy'. "Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time," wrote Shubman Gill. The official support handle of the platform -- Swiggy Cares -- sent out two replies to the cricketer on his tweet, first asking him to share the details of his order via a direct message (DM).

The Swiggy Cares handle then thanked Shubman Gill, seemingly after getting a DM from the cricketer.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you're ordering).



Meet us in DM with your details, we'll jump on it quicker than any acquisition :) Saikiran https://t.co/EhSzF5gBqr — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

Got your DM, Shubman. See you there!

Saikiran — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

At the time of writing this Shubman Gill's tweet garnered over 31K 'Likes' and over 1,600 'Retweets'. There were also a host of replies from other users, but one in particular caught the attention of the Twitterverse.

A fake Swiggy account shot back at Shubman Gill with an absolute brutal tweet.

We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket. https://t.co/aF0fP63v4P — Swiggy (@swiggysgs) April 29, 2022

Here are some of the other responses to Gill's tweet.

Due to some issues or traffic issues or hotel delaying the food delivery might be delayed it is not done deliberately. I am delivery executive too, it is easy to say not delivered on time first understand our situation and then talk. — Mr.Perfect (@Anilgrao3) April 29, 2022

Dear #Shubman, pls try a career change for a week and work as a delivery executive. You will then understand their problems that are faced in the name of delivery. Delivery executives do not even earn 1% of what you do simply sitting in a dressing room — Chandra Mohan (@chandu28in) April 30, 2022

For that he needs to buy the whole road & safety department so that traffic is controlled — Hindustani (@AAPHarsh1) April 30, 2022

Shubman Gill is currently involved in the ongoing IPL 2022. He is representing Gujarat Titans, who sit pretty at the top of the IPL points table.

After a blistering start to IPL 2022, where he scored 180 runs in his first three matches, the opening batter has somewhat gone off the boil. In his last five matches, Gill has scored just 49 runs.

In total, Gill has so far scored 229 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 28.63 and a strike-rate of 142.23.