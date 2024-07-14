Ever since Pakistan were awarded the right to host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, a lot has been said and written about India's participation in the tournament. Cricketing relations have not been ideal between India and Pakistan due to the political differences between the two countries. While Pakistan did travel to India for the ODI World Cup last year, reports have claimed that the Indian government is unlikely to give clearance to the team for travelling to Pakistan. However, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels its their right to host the Champions Trophy, adding that India must travel to the country just like the rest of the participating teams.

Butt also highlighted how India's kabaddi and tennis teams have played tournaments in Pakistan in recent times, saying that the Indian government cannot pick and choose.

"Pakistan have got the rights to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and it should be held in Pakistan. Like all the other teams, India should also come to Pakistan. Pakistan went to India for the World Cup, so India should also do the same. A lot of things have been said about the relations between the two countries, but India's kabaddi and tennis teams have visited the same Pakistan. Either you cut off completely, or you try to be normal everywhere. You can't pick and choose, which they have been doing," Butt said in a video on his YouTube channel.

On a lighter note, Butt suggested that cricket fans in Pakistan want to see the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in their country, with the two India greats boasting a massive fanbase in Pakistan.

"Pakistani fans want to see the Indian players play here. There are many fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Pakistan and even bring their posters during PSL matches, despite knowing that they aren't part of the league. People want to see these stars play in front of them. I am sure that even in India there are people who are fans of some Pakistani players," he added.