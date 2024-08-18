As the nationwide protests against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continues, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has broken his silence on the matter with a strong message. A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata last week. There has been a situation of unrest in the city as a result. Sruyakumar shared a template post on Instagram, which read: "Educate your son and your brothers and your father and your husband and your friends".

Suryakumar isn't the first player who has reacted to the tragedy. Other star players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jemimah Rodrigues have also spoken against the tragedy.

A few days back, star pacer Bumrah re-shared a post of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on his Instagram Story.

"Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," read a part of Alia's post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bumrah's fellow-pacer Siraj shared a collage of headlines of news reports on rape and then wrote: "What's you excuse this time or is it still her fault, because men will be men, right?"

Supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, two of the biggest football clubs in India, also gathered outside the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to hold a joint protest on Sunday. They were also joined by the supporters of Mohammedan Sporting Club, who will be playing in the Indian Super League this season.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan were scheduled to play a Durand Cup game on August 18. However, there match was cancelled on the eve of the fixture.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect is Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police who was stationed at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and had access to all departments. The victim's family alleged more than one accused is involved.