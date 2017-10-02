 
Eden Gardens to Host Opening Sri Lanka Test From November 16-20

Updated: 02 October 2017 21:20 IST

India will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, starting November 16, which also will be the island nation's first five-day game at the iconic ground.

Sri Lanka's seven-week tour of India will comprise three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals. According to a schedule published by 'ESPN Cricinfo', the second Test will be played at Nagpur from November 24-28 followed final game at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla from December 2-6.

The three ODIs will be held at Dharamshala (December 10), Mohali (December 13) and Visakhapatnam (December 17) respectively.

The three T20 Internationals will be held at Cuttack (December 20), Indore (December 22) and Mumbai (December 24) respectively.

Schedule:

Tests

1st Test: November 16-20 (Kolkata)

2nd Test: November 24-28, (Nagpur)

3rd Test: December 2-6, (Delhi)

ODIS

1st ODI: December 10 (Dharamsala)

2nd ODI: December 13 (Mohali)

3rd ODI December 17 (Visakhapatnam)

T20 Internationals

1st T20I: December 20 (Cuttack)

2nd T20I: December 22 (Indore)

3rd T20I: December 24 (Mumbai).

Highlights
  • Eden Gardens will host the first Test between India and Sri Lanka
  • Sri Lanka's 7-week tour will comprise 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
  • The 3 ODIs will be held at Dharamshala, Mohali, and Visakhapatnam
