Dussehra 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir Wish Fans On Vijayadashami

Updated: 08 October 2019 14:22 IST

Dussehra 2019: Gautam Gambhir wished his fans a happy Dussehra and emphasized on women's security on the auspicious occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes for cricket fans on Dussehra. © AFP

With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several sports personalities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar wished his fans on Dussehra and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. May this festival bring the best of health, happiness and success in our lives." "May the spirit of Dussehra bring in courage, hope and many auspicious beginnings in your life #HappyDussehra," wished former cricketer Virender Sehwag on Twitter.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir wished his fans a happy Dussehra and emphasized on women's security on the auspicious occasion.

Men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri wished his followers a Happy Dussehra and wrote, "Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful."

Harbhajan Singh also took to social media account to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashmi. "May the good in you always emerge victorious happy Dussehra," he tweeted.

"Enjoy the victory of good over evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dussehr #HappyDussehra," tweeted Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

The holy festival of Dussehra is being celebrated throughout the country on Tuesday.

Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir
