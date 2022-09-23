Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal let out a roar as he held up his bat and helmet at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. He had just reached his double-century in the Duleep Trophy final, putting West Zone in a commanding position against South Zone on Day 3. Jaiswal, who had flopped in the first innings, put on a masterclass in the second as he raced away to his double-century. His joy was palpable as Jaiswal removed his helmet and raised both arms in the air and roared "come on" before looking up at the skies with bat and helmet still raised.

He then took a little bow, looking at his dressing room, as he finally let out a little smile.

The 20-year-old was batting on 209 at Stumps on Day 3, having powered West Zone to a 319-run lead in their second essay.

Shreyas Iyer also played a nifty knock of 71, while captain Priyank Panchal made 40. Sarfaraz Ahmed was at the crease on 30 with Jaiswal at Stumps.

In the first innings, pacers Cheepurapalli Stephen and Basil Thampi left West Zone three down inside the first six overs.

Het Patel's 98 and Jaydev Unadkat's unbeaten 47 helped take West Zone to 270, even as spinner R Sai Kishore ran through their batting order with a five-wicket haul.

Baba Indrajith was the star with the bat for South Zone, as he hit 118 to take them to 327, giving them a 57-run first innings lead.

However, Jaiswal's double-ton has put West Zone in a commanding position, with the team at 376/3 at Stumps on Day 3.