The winners of the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches square off in round two, as India B take on India C. On the other hand, India A and India D will be facing each other in search of their first win. India C have not lost a player to international duty and will pose a tough challenge, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rinku Singh joins India B for this round, to further strengthen a line-up already boasting Sarfaraz Khan and first round hero Musheer Khan.

India A have lost four players to international duty, which means they will be led by Mayank Agarwal, up against Shreyas Iyer-led India D.

When will the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches take place?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches will take place from September 12, 2024 to September 15, 2024.

What time will the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches start?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches be held?

The India A vs India D Duleep Trophy 2024 second round match will be held at the Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur, while the India B vs India C Duleep Trophy 2024 second round match will be held at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B, Anantapur.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches?

The Duleep Trophy 2024 second round matches will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)