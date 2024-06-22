Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan revealed his battle with stress-related illness and how it resulted in him not even leaving the house for some time. Vaughan shared that he has been suffering from stress-induced inflammatory illness for the past nine months and it has impacted his regular life quite severely. Vaughan said that he was sharing his story not to gain sympathy but to raise awareness about the illness and people suffering from it. Vaughan pointed out all the challenges that he faced in his daily life and revealed that he even struggled to get in an out of his care at one point.

"Today I have spoken out about the stress related illness I have been fighting for 9 months .. I really don't want sympathy as I was very lucky to see a specialist early enough to get the right medication to help me … I just want to help people who don't realise that stress can catch up with you without knowing it and if left alone it can be too late .. Medication has helped me hugely but also many of things I have brought into my life .. Ice baths, infra red, breathing sessions, raw Milk, hydrogen water & immune daily injections .. they all have helped in someway but the main thing is to always stay positive," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'll be honest with you; I was never going to speak about it. But then I thought, ‘Wait a minute, there are probably quite a few people who go through similar and stay silent'. I don't want this to appear as if I'm after any sympathy, because I'm not. I just hope I can help one or two people,” he told The Telegraph.

Vaughan also said that he was extremely embarrassed about his situation and he even lied to people who were worried about him and enquiring about his well-being.

"There were loads of times when I wouldn't go out, because I was embarrassed. Even climbing in and out of a car was awful. I would try to walk over the road to Starbucks, and I'd be hobbling. Somebody would ask if I was OK. ‘Fine,' I'd reply. ‘Just a dodgy knee,” the former England captain added.