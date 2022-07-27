Virat Kohli's form off late has become a huge talking point, and the big scores have not come for the batter. In the recently-concluded ODI series against England, Kohli failed to get into his groove and he registered scores of 16 and 17. Before that, he had failed in the Edgbaston Test and the T20I series against England as well. The batter has now gotten the support of Robin Uthappa, as the T20 World Cup-winner said that the batter needs to be left alone as he knows how to deal with things.

"When he (Virat Kohli) was scoring runs, when he was hitting hundred after hundred, nobody said he should play like this or that. Now, I don't think we have any right to tell him how to play. He has scored 70 hundreds thanks to his own abilities and he will score another 30 or 35 also on his own abilities," Robin Uthappa said while speaking on ShareChat's Audio Chatroom session, as per India Today.

"We need to just leave him alone and let him play cricket. He knows what works best for him and I believe once he acknowledges his problem, he will be able to sort it out on his own. All we need to do is give him space to be himself," he added.

Kohli is not a part of the ongoing ODI series against West Indies and he will also not take part in the five-match T20I series. Uthappa said that Kohli can decide whether he wants to rest or not.

"If he feels it is fit for him to take a break, then he can take a break. If he feels he has to play a certain series or tournament, allow him to play. Don't bring his spot into question. He is a match-winner, one of the proven match-winners and he is the best in the world. We have no right and authority or no ground to stand on and question his ability to win matches or question his position in our team," Uthappa said.

Kohli's last international ton had come in November 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test at Eden Gardens and after that, the three-figure mark has eluded him.