Though Pakistan have been dominated by India in cricket matches in the recent past, the Asia Cup final was one occasion where the 'Men in Green' put some pressure on the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan became the first batter to hammer three sixes off India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is. In the second over, Farhan picked up Bumrah's slower delivery and thumped it over long-off for a towering maximum to register his third six off the Indian speedster and achieve the feat. Farhan boasts an impressive record against Bumrah, hammering 51 runs off 34 deliveries at a strike rate of 150, with six fours and three sixes. Tilak Varma, however, ensured India win the Asia Cup final by chasing down a 147-run target in 19.4 overs.

Farhan has now opened up about his duel with Bumrah. "Speaking about Bumrah, I don't think there was only Bumrah in that (Indian) team. All of them were some of the best bowlers, like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. So it's not that there was only Bumrah. But I started with Bumrah. You get confidence as a player when you hit a good player for a six," Farhan said on ESPNCricinfo.

"If you look at him, he gave me a tough time in the beginning. He was bowling slower ones, yorkers and bouncers. He swings the ball, bowls outswing and inswing. It's natural that it's very difficult to play him. So you have to find your way. And when you cross that phase, the rest of the bowlers seem easy to you, I think."

Farhan had made a controversial gesture after a half-century against Indisn. The batter mimicked firing an AK-47 rifle with his bat.

This bizarre celebration from the Pakistan batter fumed the Indian fans as they took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed Farhan. He was reprimanded by the match referee for the gesture.

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