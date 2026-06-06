The BCCI is set to announce India's squad on Saturday for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, as well as the Asian Games. The focus during the announcement will majorly be on two players - Suryakumar Yadav and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While the veteran cricketer is set to lose his T20I captaincy owing to poor form with the bat, the 15-year-old wonderkid has made the entire cricket world a fan of his batting. After bagging the Orange Cap in IPL 2026, teenager Sooryavanshi has further ignited talks of his potential India debut.

Ravichandran Ashwin said that Sooryavanshi could wait for his chance.

"He (Vaibhav) can be given a chance. If you are forming two teams, Vaibhav should definitely be in the second team. But I have another question for you, and for our audience watching - it's the same question for everyone. If there is no vacancy in the team, how can you accommodate him?" the legendary spinner said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"If I were a selector, I would tell Vaibhav directly that I have never seen a player like him. You are special. I am a fan of your talent.

"I am a fan, but in our class, in our school, there are no seats available. There is no admission in our school for you right now. Please don't go to any other school; just wait outside. If even one opportunity arises, if there is a vacancy, I will give you the seat. Keep this in mind - however big a player you are, the team comes first. The team is for the players; the players are not for the team."

While advising Sooryavanshi to wait for his India debut, Ashwin said that T20I captain Suryakumar should be given a chance, even if he is relieved of the leadership duties.

"The Indian team that just won the T20 World Cup deserves a little extra time. All the players who played deserve it. In my opinion, in Surya's case, don't give him the captaincy, but give him a chance for a series or two. If he doesn't perform, then remove him, and keep the communication clear and transparent," the legendary India spinner concluded.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash